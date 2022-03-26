Security Stuff: Protecting Your Data and Staying Safe Online
Show NotesBryan and Jeff dive in to data protection, cloud storage issues, strong passwords, password managers, and more this week in their computer security-palooza discussion. Jeff also shares his dismay over Bryan not knowing about Correct Horse Battery Staple.
Sources referenced in this episode:
- XKCD internet infrastructure dependency
- XKCD password strength
- iMazing
- 1Password
- 1Password account recovery
- iCloud
- Bob LeVitus
- SuperDuper!
- Carbon Copy Cloner
- Google Authenticator for iPhone and iPad
- Authy
- Malwarebytes
- Dead Like Me
