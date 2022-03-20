The Streaming TV Episode: What We’re Watching Now

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet
| Apple Context Machine Podcast
The Context Machine podcast logo
Download Audio

Bryan and Jeff decide to make their pre-show banter the entire episode this week, and still manage to talk for nearly an hour. As Bryan has pointed out, we’re in the golden age of television so the team shares what shows they’re watching right now.

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Visit HunterDouglas.com/ACM for your free Style Gets Smarter design guide with fresh takes, creative ideas and smart solutions for dressing your windows.

Show Notes

Bryan and Jeff decide to make their pre-show banter the entire episode this week, and still manage to talk for nearly an hour. As Bryan has pointed out, we're in the golden age of television so the team shares what shows they're watching right now.

Sources referenced in this episode:

Where to find us:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.