Apple’s Peek Performance Event, and Bryan Spends Some Money
Sponsors
Show NotesBryan and Jeff share their thoughts on Apple's "Peek Performance" media event, including the iPhone SE 3, the new Boba Fett phone color, M1 iPad Air, and the Mac Studio and Studio Display. Bryan also tries to justify all the money he just spent, and Jeff tries to stay awake.
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Green iPhone 13
- Green iPhone 13 Pro
- A15 iPhone SE
- M1 iPad Air
- 27-inch Studio Display
- LG UltraFine 5K Display
- Mac Studio
