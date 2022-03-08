Geeky Reactions to Apple’s Peek Performance Event — Mac Geek Gab 918
Dave, John, and Pilot Pete come together hot on the heels of Apple’s Peek Performance Event to share their hot-takes with you. Listen as your three favorite geeks’ thoughts about the new hardware evolve before your very ears… what do they think about the new Mac Studio, Studio Display, M1 Ultra, and more? Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!
Sponsors
SPONSOR: iMazing is the Swiss Army Knife of iOS device management, and a favorite tool used by John, Pete, and Dave. Get 30% off all iMazing personal licenses until the end of the month with coupon code MGG30 when you purchase a license from imazing.com!
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 918 for Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- 00:01:30 Reactions from Apple’s “Peek Performance” Event
- 00:02:18 Mac Studio
- 00:17:14 M1 Ultra
- 00:29:30 Studio Display
- 00:47:19 iPhone SE
- 00:52:06 iPad Air
- 00:53:25 Apple TV+
- Academy Award Noms
- Friday Night Baseball
- The OA on Netflix
- Event in ASL
- 01:00:41 MGG 918 Outtro