Why Must Qi’s Light Shine So Brightly? – Mac Geek Gab 699 Is your Qi charger keeping you up at night? Don't worry, there's a solution that doesn't (necessarily) involve black electrical tape! Also in this episode, your two favorite geeks help you troubleshoot your problems, including diagosing a strange Safari launch trigger, renaming your Home Sharing store, managing multiple email addresses with Gmail, securely deleting files with High Sierra, and much more. Quick Tips abound in this episode, too, folks. Listen carefully and you shall learn!

It’s Easy to Blame Bluetooth and APFS – Mac Geek Gab 698 Having issues with your Apple Watch, your iMac hinge, or your external drive? We summarily blame Bluetooth. And APFS. And we have a solution for that hinge that has nothing to do with radio frequencies. So there. Just press play and enjoy. We promise you'll learn at least five new things.

Geek Challenges, Voice Assistants, and Cool Stuff Found – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 697 Ever wanted to clear recent locations in your calendar? Or alphabetize LaunchPad? How about finding old computer magazines online? These are just some of the Geek Challenges John and Dave talk through this week. Pepper in some Cool Stuff Found, other questions from fellow listeners, and a discussion about playing podcasts with your voice assistant, and you've got this week's episode! Press play... and enjoy!

Network Speeds, HomePod, Vectors, and Dead Drives – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 696 It's always something, isn't it? The more computers – and devices – we have, the more issues there are. This week, that's no different, as there are several network-related questions your two favorite geeks tackle "on-air" for you to hear. HomePod arrived, and first experiences with that are discussed. Finally, some Cool Stuff Found to help round out the episode.

Evil Address Records of Death … and Files! – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 695 There's always a theme, and this week it's Files. Sure, your two favorite geeks talk about a LOT more than that, but Files are always there. The Files app in iOS, looking at your files on macOS in new ways, finding files that can be deleted, and time files when you're having fun. What? Just listen and enjoy. It's easier that way.

A Cerebral Sunday Morning: HomePod, macOS Server, Novice NAS, and Your Questions Answered – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 694 John and Dave return to answer your questions and share your tips... and theirs! Addressing The Novice NAS Conundrum, the question often comes up: does it make sense for NAS manufacturers to target the novice market? But that's not all, your geeks get heady talking about HomePod and macOS Server, too. Plus we've got questions (and answers) about java, USB drives, and much more. Download... and enjoy!

This Neato Four Way Adapto-Thing – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 693 AppleCare doesn't void every upgrade, and your geeks talk through some things you can do on your own ... and how to make sure you understand where your warranty begins and ends. Questions from you listeners are always the bulk of this show, and they're all over the map today which makes for a fun, varied show. But Cool Stuff Found is always a favorite, and this week we've got a ton for you!

Managing Messages, Voice Assistants, APFS, and Quasi-Mesh – Mac Geek Gab 692 Messages are a huge part of our online life, and they don't always work the way we expect or prefer. John and Dave start by answering some of those questions. Then it's on to where you should – and shouldn't – be using APFS. After that, the questions jump around a bit, including one about mesh vs. quasi-mesh. All this and more on Mac Geek Gab 692 today!

Standards Are Great Because There Are So Many of Them – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 691 Your two geeks are traveling in Las Vegas for CES, but that doesn't stop them from bringing you their weekly dose of help, tips, and Cool Stuff Found. Listen as John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton help you understand how to manage the /Volumes folder, resolve a Contacts syncing problem, and decipher just how Location Services knows where you are when you have no GPS or Cell radio active. And that's just the beginning. You'll have to tune in for more! Press play, download, and enjoy.

Diagnosing Photo Syncing, Managing Restrictions, and Solving macOS and iOS Problems – Mac Geek Gab 690 Have any problems with iCloud Photo Library? Want to remove DRM from your movies? Are your apps failing to launch? Have other restrictions that your Mac or iPhone are imposing on your life? This is what Mac Geek Gab is all about: solving your problems and sharing tips. Press play, download MGG 690, and enjoy!

Boxing Day with Your Two Favorite Geeks – Mac Geek Gab 689 Recurring Keychain authorization requests bugging you? iMessages out of order? Want to know what to do with your dead drives? This is just where your two favorite geeks start this week's episode. Then it's on to a headphone and earphone discussion, including some talk about letting ambient sound in, and letting someone else listen in on your bluetooth connection! Cool Stuff Found rounds out the show. Press play, listen, and learn! Oh, and enjoy, too.

Depending Upon Which Way You Scroll – Mac Geek Gab 688 With so many options for playing your movies on your Apple TV, how do you make sense of it all? Your two favorite geeks get you there. But first, it's a healthy list of Cool Stuff Found, including one for a great discount on an Apple TV itself! Then its on to your questions, and you have lots of 'em! No worries, that's what John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton do on Mac Geek Gab: they answer your questions and solve your problems. Press play, learn, and enjoy! Also, don't get caught.

Future Accidental Probing Failed – Mac Geek Gab 687 This time of year more than others, it seems, people need to remote control their friend's and family's computers for assistance. It's what we do here at Mac Geek Gab – helping people, that is – and we're happy to help you help others, too! But that's not all we talk about in this episode of MGG 687. In fact, it's probably only a smidge of it. Managing multiple Photos libraries, migrating from FireWire to the future, and Cool Stuff Found. Listen, learn, and enjoy!

Don’t Commit a Photo Crime – Mac Geek Gab 686 Sometimes iCloud gets out of sync. Your geeks and fellow listeners have some tips and solutions. Then it's time to talk about troubleshooting tools that exist on either iOS or macOS but not both. What are your options? Your geeks talk through that, too. Of course, 'tis the season, so Cool Stuff Found abounds. We share and you share! We all learn (at least) four new things! It's Mac Geek Gab, after all. Enjoy MGG 686!

Playing Your Movies, Migrating Your Data, Managing Permissions – Mac Geek Gab 685 Cold weather (in the Northern Hemisphere, that is!) means lots of people are staying home playing movies, and your geeks are here to help out with that. Our Southern Hemisphere friends are vacationing, and all that travel means playing movies on the airplane, too, so... we all need this! That's not all, though. Heck, that's not even most! APFS on rotational drives, permissions for your files, battery apps for your iPhone and much, much more are included, as well. Press play and enjoy as Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun take you on an infotainment adventure. You'll learn at least four new things!

Five Minutes is an Eternity to a Computer – Mac Geek Gab 684 Turkey day is coming up in the USA, and your geeks are ready. But mostly they're just ready to answer your Mac and iPhone questions and solve your problems... and that's what they're here to do today. Download, press play, and gobble-gobble it all up!

How Many Times Can You Fold a Podcast? – Mac Geek Gab 683 Have questions about your Mac or iPhone? Just want to learn more? Join John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton, your two favorite geeks, as they entertain and inform you this week.

Fighting The Machine & Saying the S-Word – Mac Geek Gab 682 iOS 11 brought battery life issues for many – but not all – users, and Dave and John have a few solutions for those affected. But that's not all you get, of course. Many tips, questions answered, and Cool Stuff Found round out the episode, including cable modem picks, iPhone X discussion, wireless charging devices, and an interesting backup analysis from a listener. Download, press play, and enjoy!

What Have Brown Outs Done For You? Get a UPS – Mac Geek Gab 681 When the power flickers, are your electronics protected? That's the first order of business. Then it's on to some Cool Stuff Found before digging in to prepping for iPhone X, including what to do about AppleCare ... and AppleCare+. VPNs, Battery life, and Certificates round out the episode for you. Press play, enjoy, and learn at least four new things!