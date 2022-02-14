There’s an Email Conspiracy! — Mac Geek Gab 914
Dave seems to think there’s an email conspiracy, and he explains how to avoid it to you and John. That’s not all, of course. Your Quick Tips help everyone use markup better, create a “Start the Day” shortcut, use Focus better, and more. Press play and listen as your two geeks share all of this and much, much more. Have fun…and don’t get caught!
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 914 for Monday, February 14, 2022
- Quick Tips
- 00:01:47 Donna-QT-Using Markup on Photos—and More!—in iPhone Mail
- 00:04:54 QT-Create a “Start The Day” Macro to launch all your apps
- 00:08:25 QT-How to mirror your iPhone screen to a Mac computer with QuickTime or AirPlay
- 00:11:53 Henry-QT-Use Voice Remote on Apple TV to Enter PIN codes,
- 00:12:48 Henry-QT-Use Spatial Audio with Apple TV
- 00:15:37 Henry-QT-iOS 15's Do Not Disturb silences notifications even when unlocked
- 00:16:55 Ben-Focus Allowing The Wrong People Through
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:23:47 Dr. Mac-Windows always launch in the wrong position
- 00:28:56 John-HDMI versus DisplayPort
- 00:39:30 Donna-912-Apple Maps Suggestions Can Be Creepy
- 00:45:14 Ben-How can I publish my location on the web?
- 00:49:29 Roy-Disabling Radios on iOS with Shortcut
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:56:08 Larry-CSF-PrintATestPage.com
- 00:57:28 Todd-CSF-913-Activate More Options in apps like Devon's WordService App
- 00:59:37 Mike-CSF-Fairphone user serviceable Android Phone
- 01:01:12 Barry-913-CSF-Luna Display for a Mac as an External Monitor
- 01:05:08 CSF-Singer Button Fast Quick-Fix Button Replacement Tool with 60 Fasteners and 12 Buttons
- More Quick Tips
- 01:07:17 QT-Your eyes are the key to unlocking with a mask in 15.4
- 01:11:59 QT-Beware Words to the Left of the @ Sign
- 01:21:00 MGG 914 Outtro