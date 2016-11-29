Boomerang Adds Inbox Pause to Outlook, Office 365 for the Mac

· · Cool Stuff Found

The Outlook and Gmail email message management tool Boomerang has a new feature for its Mac users: Inbox Pause. The feature lets you temporarily pause incoming messages so you aren’t distracted while working, plus you can set a schedule for when email doesn’t come in and set messages to override pause times based on sender, keywords, and domains. You can download and try it for free at the Boomerang website.

macOS: Troubleshooting Incorrectly Addressed Emails

· · Quick Tip

If emails that you send to someone seem to be going to the wrong person (at least, according to Apple Mail), we’re here to help you troubleshoot that. The problem could be in your Contacts program. The problem could be in Mail. Let’s sort it all out!

Unsubscribe, Unsubscribe Again, and then Unsubscribe Some More

· · Quick Tip

Unsubscribe from Email Lists

In this excerpt from Working Smarter for Mac Users, a new eBook by Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus, he says It takes time to read the subject line of a message, and it takes more time to open a message and scan its contents. So when you get mail from a commercial entity, a list, store, or group, you should ask yourself, “do I ever read these?” If the answer is “no,” or even “maybe,” look for the unsubscribe link (usually at or near the end of the message) and click it.

 

macOS: How to Change the Default Email Client

· · Quick Tip

changing default email clients on macOS

There are plenty of options for email software on macOS, and it’s easy to start using a new one. Unfortunately, that doesn’t change your default email client. Follow along with Jeff Butts as he shows how to change this, so you never have to worry about a mail link opening up the wrong app again.

iOS: Easily Print To PDF Emails In Apple Mail

· · How-To

Print email to PDF

On iOS there is a hidden feature that lets you print to PDF any email you want. It doesn’t require a third-party app or another email client. You can do it inside Apple Mail with a 3D Touch. Andrew Orr shows you how.