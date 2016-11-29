John Martellaro and the Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to look at ways to spot phishing emails, plus they discuss the conundrum of when to buy a new Apple Watch.
Apple's Tips on Avoiding iTunes and App Store Phishing Email Scams
Scammers are crafting more sophisticated and realistic looking emails to trick you into handing over your credit card number so here are some tips to protect yourself.
How To Manage iCloud Mail with Rules and Folders
You can combine a rule and a folder in iCloud Mail to emulate the smart mailboxes on macOS.
macOS High Sierra: How to Disable Split View in Mail
Apple Mail in High Sierra has a new “split view” when you’re reading messages in full-screen mode. It’s nice, we think! If you’re not a fan, though, we’re going to tell you how to turn it off in today’s Quick Tip.
macOS: Archiving Messages from Apple Mail (Redux!)
Way back in 2014, Melissa Holt told us about how to export mailboxes to archive them out of Apple Mail, and in this article, she’s going to update us on a few changes in the process (and give us a caveat or two along the way)!
Review: PGP Encryption Comes to iOS With Canary Mail
There are features for advanced users who may already have a PGP key set up, and beginners who just want it handled automatically.
How to Sync Your Mac's Sent Mail with the Server
If you’ve ever wondered why emails you send on your Mac aren’t syncing over to your iPhone or iPad, we’ve got a suggestion on how to fix it.
Boomerang Adds Inbox Pause to Outlook, Office 365 for the Mac
The Outlook and Gmail email message management tool Boomerang has a new feature for its Mac users: Inbox Pause. The feature lets you temporarily pause incoming messages so you aren’t distracted while working, plus you can set a schedule for when email doesn’t come in and set messages to override pause times based on sender, keywords, and domains. You can download and try it for free at the Boomerang website.
macOS: Troubleshooting Incorrectly Addressed Emails
If emails that you send to someone seem to be going to the wrong person (at least, according to Apple Mail), we’re here to help you troubleshoot that. The problem could be in your Contacts program. The problem could be in Mail. Let’s sort it all out!
macOS Mail: Turning Off Highlighting on Related Messages
Seeing threaded conversations in Mail on the Mac isn’t for everyone so Melissa Holt shows you how to disable the feature.
Calendar: Contacting Event Invitees
Emailing or messaging everyone in a Calendar event invitee list is easy if you follow Melissa Holt’s advice.
Outlook 2016 for Mac Gets Four Highly Requested New Features
New features include the ability to schedule email delivery, request read receipts, and easily create calendar events from email messages.
macOS Mail: Making a "Not Replied To" Smart Mailbox
This Quick Tip is about a special feature of Mail’s smart mailboxes that’ll let you view only messages you haven’t replied to—great for making sure you aren’t missing anything! Melissa Holt’s gonna give us the details in this article.
Unsubscribe, Unsubscribe Again, and then Unsubscribe Some More
In this excerpt from Working Smarter for Mac Users, a new eBook by Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus, he says It takes time to read the subject line of a message, and it takes more time to open a message and scan its contents. So when you get mail from a commercial entity, a list, store, or group, you should ask yourself, “do I ever read these?” If the answer is “no,” or even “maybe,” look for the unsubscribe link (usually at or near the end of the message) and click it.
macOS: Decorate Your Email With Apple Mail Stationery
Email is usually pretty basic, but sometimes you’ll want to really dress up a message you’re composing. With stationery in Apple Mail, Jeff Butts has found that it’s easy to create a gorgeous email perfect for almost any occasion.
macOS: How to Change the Default Email Client
There are plenty of options for email software on macOS, and it’s easy to start using a new one. Unfortunately, that doesn’t change your default email client. Follow along with Jeff Butts as he shows how to change this, so you never have to worry about a mail link opening up the wrong app again.
macOS: Using "Automatically Select Best Account" in Mail
This Quick Tip is about composing in Apple Mail and a feature that’ll let you have the program pick which email account you’ll send from. Whether you think that’s an awesome idea or a terrible one, we’ll tell you where to find that setting!
iOS: Easily Print To PDF Emails In Apple Mail
On iOS there is a hidden feature that lets you print to PDF any email you want. It doesn’t require a third-party app or another email client. You can do it inside Apple Mail with a 3D Touch. Andrew Orr shows you how.
iOS 10 Mail: New "Organize by Thread" Options
If you like organizing the emails on your iPad or iPhone by thread, then iOS 10’s got a couple of handy new choices for you. In this Quick Tip, we’ll go over them (and we’ll also cover what threading looks like if you’re unfamiliar with it!).