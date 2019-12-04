How to Sign up for Apple News Email Newsletter

For a while now Apple customers could sign up for an email newsletter for Apple News. It sends you emails about certain top stories. Now Apple is changing the frequency of these emails with a new daily ‘Good Morning’ newsletter.

Apple News(letter)

You can’t manage these newsletters within the Apple News app so you have to go to Apple’s website.

Visit appleid.apple.com. Log in with your Apple ID . Near the bottom you’ll see a section that says Messages From Apple . Click the box next to Apple New Updates .

