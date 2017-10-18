Working Smarter with macOS Preferences

· · Dr. Mac's Rants & Raves

We sometimes forget there are myriad options we can set for our Macs. Starting with his first book (Dr. Macintosh) and countless times thereafter, our own Dr. Mac has implored readers to poke around and try various settings, explaining that it’s quite difficult to break a Mac by merely changing a Control Panel (old-school) or System Preferences (modern) setting.

 

So...Which iPhone Should I Get? (Part I)

· · Dr. Mac's Rants & Raves

Dr. Mac can’t recall Apple ever offering more iPhone models than today, with eight different iPhone models, sporting screens in four sizes, and having 32, 64, 128, or 256GB of storage. Which is right for you?

iTunes App Syncing is Back (Kinda)

· · Dr. Mac's Rants & Raves

Use iTunes to manage iOS apps again!

Last month, Dr. Mac told you that once you upgraded to iTunes 12.7, you would only be able to buy and manage iOS apps on your iOS devices, with no way to manipulate them with your Mac or PC anymore. That may not be the case anymore…