We sometimes forget there are myriad options we can set for our Macs. Starting with his first book (Dr. Macintosh) and countless times thereafter, our own Dr. Mac has implored readers to poke around and try various settings, explaining that it’s quite difficult to break a Mac by merely changing a Control Panel (old-school) or System Preferences (modern) setting.
Dr. Mac says there are several reasons the Reminders app on macOS, iOS, and watchOS is the near-perfect assistant to his ever aging wetware. Read this week’s Dr. Mac’s Rants & Raves to find out why.
Dr. Mac likes Setapp—a subscription software service with 100+ (mostly) high-quality Mac apps for $9.99 a month—even better today than last year.
Dr. Mac is looking for a Photoshop replacement that can serve all his image-editing needs at a price he can afford and without monthly payments.
Based on recommendations from friends and colleagues (TMO‘s and Mac Geek Gab’s Dave Hamilton for one), Dr. Mac went with a $399 Eero system consisting of a gateway and a pair of “beacons.”
Bob LeVitus recently started using a pair of useful and free utilities—Rocket and Vanilla—that he heard about on one of my favorite podcasts for nerds, Mac Geek Gab.
Bob LeVitus revisits his printing obsession, with a focus on the new Epson WorkForce 4750 EcoTank printer. [Updated with current pricing information.]
Dr. Mac’s 261st Rants & Raves column asks: “How can you not love clever gadgets?” before he describes two of his newfound favorites.
Dr. Mac got a smart kitchen appliance for Chanukah and he’s pretty impressed with it.
Dr. Mac has been running around with an iPhone X in one pocket and an iPhone 8 Plus in the other. Here’s a spoiler: He says the iPhone X was the hands-down winner in every category that matters to him.
Dr. Mac can’t recall Apple ever offering more iPhone models than today, with eight different iPhone models, sporting screens in four sizes, and having 32, 64, 128, or 256GB of storage. Which is right for you?
The Mac Observer Spin The Mac Observer Spin is how we show you what our authors think about a news story at quick glance. Read More →
Dr. Mac says that Panorama X is an innovative database that’s wicked fast…but its biggest innovation may be its surprising new pricing model.
The Mac Observer Spin The Mac Observer Spin is how we show you what our authors think about a news story at quick glance. Read More →
As he promised last week, Dr. Mac has a bunch more great gift ideas for geeks you love.
The Mac Observer Spin The Mac Observer Spin is how we show you what our authors think about a news story at quick glance. Read More →
Dr. Mac’s 2017 gift guide for geeks includes something for every tech aficionado, with most at reasonable prices.
Dr. Mac had no intention of writing another column about OS upgrades this year. But, two things that happened last week forced him to reconsider. If you’ve yet to upgrade to High Sierra, read it.
When Dr. Mac needs to remember something, he merely asks Siri (on his Mac, iPhone, or Apple Watch) to remind him of that thing at a specific time and date or place. He says he rarely forgets stuff anymore with this almost foolproof system.
Dr. Mac got an interesting email last week with “Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa technology use” on its subject line. Doc’s not a huge sports fan, so it nearly got deleted without reading… but, he is a nerd, so he decided to take a peek…and found it fascinating.
Dr. Mac didn’t want to wait 5-6 weeks for his iPhone X to ship from Apple, so he shopped around and ordered one to arrive nearly a month sooner.
If you’re not familiar with the still relatively new ways of expressing yourself in iMessage in iOS 11, please allow Dr. Mac to introduce you.
Last month, Dr. Mac told you that once you upgraded to iTunes 12.7, you would only be able to buy and manage iOS apps on your iOS devices, with no way to manipulate them with your Mac or PC anymore. That may not be the case anymore…