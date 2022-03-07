I’m Pretty Much a Doctor Now? — Mac Geek Gab 917
Dave’s back from his first international travel in two years and has some travel tips to share regarding mobile data service, AirTags, portable speakers, portable shoes, decking out your hotel room, tech-style, and much more! On top of that there are a bunch of Quick Tips from y’all which needed sharing and some questions which needed answering. Thankfully John stayed back, manned the office, and kept the mailbags from overflowing! Listen as your two favorite geeks tear through all this and more in the effort to ensure we all learn at least five new things together!
Sponsors
SPONSOR: MacUpdater. One of our favorite apps is now one of our favorite sponsors. Download MacUpdater v2.1 to ensure you’re keeping all your apps up-to-date. Be sure to use coupon code MGGQ1 to save 10% on your order.
SPONSOR: Trade. The journey to the perfect cup starts with taking Trade’s quiz. Your answer allows Trade to pair you with the perfect coffee to fit your tastes. Get $20 off your first three bags when you go to drinktrade.com/mgg using promo code mgg.
SPONSOR: New Relic. Combining 16 different monitoring products, New Relic ensures you can pinpoint the source of your software issues quickly and get back up and running when you need it. Visit NewRelic.com/MGG to get 100GB of data free, forever, no credit card required!
SPONSOR: Zocdoc, the easiest way to find a great doctor and instantly book an appointment. Sign up for FREE at Zocdoc.com/MGG and download the app today.
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 917 for Monday, March 7, 2022
- The MGG Merch Store is Live!
- 00:02:46 Fixing MacBook Pro Sound Issue
- Quick Tips
- 00:04:20 Karl-QT-Transfer Phone Call to HomePod Mini
- 00:06:34 Ben-QT-Double-Tap an iMessage for TapBack and Reply options
- 00:08:58 Kent-QT-Disable Router Adblocking to Allow Safari to Open Websites
- 00:12:45 Patrick-QT-Combine PDFs with Preview's Menu Commands
- 00:14:51 Jamie-QT-916-Connecting to Servers on Boot and Remounting a Drive
- 00:17:11 Jim-QT-Grammarly Breaks Spell Check
defaults write -g NSAllowContinuousSpellChecking -bool true
-
- 00:18:33 Gary-QT-Use AirPods Noise Cancellation with One Ear
- 00:19:27 Gary-QT-Save a PDF in Safari to Remove Password
- Sponsors
- 00:20:42 SPONSOR: Trade. The journey to the perfect cup starts with taking Trade’s quiz. Your answer allows Trade to pair you with the perfect coffee to fit your tastes. Get $20 off your first three bags when you go to drinktrade.com/mgg using promo code mgg.
- 00:22:18 SPONSOR: New Relic. Combining 16 different monitoring products, New Relic ensures you can pinpoint the source of your software issues quickly and get back up and running when you need it. Visit NewRelic.com/MGG to get 100GB of data free, forever, no credit card required!
- Travel Cool Stuff Found
- 00:24:00 QT-AirTag in Luggage
- 00:27:07 CSF-Sonos Roam SL
- 00:29:39 GigSky eSIM Plans Wait to Start their Timer - DAVE191 saves you $5 at https://gigsky.com/
- 00:33:20 CSF-Kizik “Vegas” Slip-on Shoes
- 00:34:51 I’m Pretty Much a Doctor Now?
- 00:41:29 CSFR-Remote for Mac
- Sponsors
- 00:44:21 SPONSOR: Zocdoc, the easiest way to find a great doctor and instantly book an appointment. Sign up for FREE at Zocdoc.com/MGG and download the app today.
- 00:45:58 SPONSOR: MacUpdater. One of our favorite apps is now one of our favorite sponsors. Download MacUpdater v2.1 to ensure you’re keeping all your apps up-to-date. Be sure to use coupon code MGGQ1 to save 10% on your order.
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:47:32 Bob-Siri and Privacy
- 00:54:10 Sterilize your cups with Denture Cleaning Tablets
- 00:55:08 Barry-Same Music File, Different Sizes
- 00:59:24 PCUnix-What's Keeping My Mac Awake?
pmset -g log | grep "Wake Requests"
-
- 01:01:40 Daniel-915-Snapshot SNAFU
- https://eclecticlight.co/2021/11/13/understanding-snapshot-data-in-disk-utility/
- Carbon Copy Cloner > Volumes > “- Data” Volume > Snapshots > Free space requirement
- 01:05:55 John-CSF-916-Use Pobox.com for Custom Domain Email Forwarding
- 01:08:19 David-SSD Lifespan?
- iStat Menus’ Drive Widget
- DriveDx for Mac
- It No Longer Identifies as a Drive
- 01:14:33 MGG 917 Outtro
- TurboBoost Switcher Pro
- MGG Merch is Available!
- Mac Geek Gab YouTube Page
- Mac Geek Gab Live Calendar
- This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors
- MGG Apple Podcasts Reviews
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You're downloading today's show from CacheFly's network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network