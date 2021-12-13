Opening All The Doors – Mac Geek Gab 904
A big part of keeping your computer running is troubleshooting the *right* things, and that’s not always easy to discern. It often requires opening all the wrong doors before you find the right one to pass through en route to your solution. Listen today as Dave and John share some troubleshooting tips about Dolby Atmos, AirPods, Notifications, Backing up iCloud Drive, the Terminal, and more. Of course, your two favorite geeks also share your (and their!) Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, and more. Press play and enjoy learning five new things together!

Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 904 for Monday, December 13, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:04:32 JFB-QT-macOS Calculator Has RPN
- 00:08:11 Ben-QT-Zoom and Refresh in iOS 15 Safari
- 00:09:36 Stephen-QT-AirPlay Audio and Video to Mac
- 00:13:20 Scott-BBEdit Easter Egg

- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:20:03 Darrin-Dolby Atmos not playing on iPhone
- 00:28:44 Todd-Temporarily Muting Notifications in macOS Monterey
- 00:30:48 Jim-Apple Watch Can Be a Lifesaver
- 00:35:05 John-Backing Up Optimized iCloud Drive with Time Machine
- 00:43:02 Joe-903-iPhones 13 have two eSIM slots!
- 00:47:24 Todd-901-Selecting the interface with the networkQuality command
- 00:50:23 Ben-903-Use eztv.re for TV episodes
- 00:51:15 E-Steve-Power Bank Mystery Solved
- 00:52:40 Scott-899-Reboot and Shutdown from Terminal
sudo reboot
sudo halt
-

- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:58:06 Eliot-CSF-Vinegar Safari Extension and YouTube to MP3
- 01:00:39 Donna-CSF-Anker Super Bright Rechargable LED Flashlight
- 01:02:28 Donna-CSF-Anker Multi-Connector Cable
- 01:03:50 Tony-CSF-GRID framed iPhone teardowns
- 01:05:29 Jedd-CSF-Mr. Macintosh for Downloading All macOS Releases
- 01:06:59 CSF-FastScripts 3 is out!
- 01:08:21 Charles-CSF-Pacifist 4.0 is out!
- 01:09:28 CSF-Neato D10 Intelligent Robot Vacuum
- 01:15:09 MGG 904 Outtro