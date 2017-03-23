5 Troubleshooting Tips for Your Apple Watch

Apple Watch Status Icons

Problems with your Apple Watch? Start here! We’ve got a few tips for you on troubleshooting Apple’s fancy wearable device, starting with the easy (force-quit a single app!) to the more challenging (unpair it from your iPhone!).

A Cerebral Sunday Morning: HomePod, macOS Server, Novice NAS, and Your Questions Answered – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 694

John and Dave return to answer your questions and share your tips… and theirs! Addressing The Novice NAS Conundrum, the question often comes up: does it make sense for NAS manufacturers to target the novice market? But that’s not all, your geeks get heady talking about HomePod and macOS Server, too. Plus we’ve got questions (and answers) about java, USB drives, and much more. Download… and enjoy!

Disable tailspind and spindump to Speed Up your Mac

tailspind and spindump processes running full CPU on Mac

Apple’s macOS High Sierra introduced enough performance enhancements that my dual-core, 2011 MacBook Air felt like it had new life breathed into it. Occasionally, though – and more and more frequently recently – events would cascade such that my CPU would run at full tilt for 5-10 minutes before finally settling in. When that was happening, Activity Monitor and/or iStat Menus would show two system processes chewing up CPU: tailspind and spindump. Thankfully, we now know how to stop that.

Boxing Day with Your Two Favorite Geeks – Mac Geek Gab 689

· & · Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Recurring Keychain authorization requests bugging you? iMessages out of order? Want to know what to do with your dead drives? This is just where your two favorite geeks start this week’s episode. Then it’s on to a headphone and earphone discussion, including some talk about letting ambient sound in, and letting someone else listen in on your bluetooth connection! Cool Stuff Found rounds out the show. Press play, listen, and learn! Oh, and enjoy, too.