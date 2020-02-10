Start with The Preposterous, Bow to The Absurd – Mac Geek Gab 801

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

You love the Quick Tips? You’ll love these when you learn about the things you can do with window edges, copying screenshots, picture-in-picture mode, and extra options for the Safari Share Sheet. Say THAT ten times fast! Then, move on to learning the least expensive way to stream Apple TV+ to your TV, manage iOS’s varying volume levels, override iOS autocorrect and much, much more. Just press play and join John, Dave, and your fellow MGG listeners in learning at least five new things together!

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 801: Start with The Preposterous, Bow to The Absurd

7:30 AM Feb. 10th, 2020 | 01:22:59

You love the Quick Tips? You’ll love these when you learn about the things you can do with window edges, copying screenshots, picture-in-picture mode, and extra options for the Safari Share Sheet. Say THAT ten times fast! Then, move on to learning the least expensive...

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.

Sponsors

SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – To watch shows only available in other countries and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/MGG

SPONSOR: Mint Mobile. Cut your wireless bill to just $15 per month at MintMobile.com/MGG

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: CacheFly. CacheFly’s new solution Web Content Optimization analyzes your current Google Lighthouse score to optimize all your content before it’s delivered to visitors without requiring any development effort from you, all in the background.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account