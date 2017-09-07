When you use the Terminal method, you can keep using your Mac as the update downloads and the initial installation will take place in the background.
macOS: Using "Grep" to Find Matching Lines
If you’ve never heard of the “grep” Terminal command, then you have to come check out today’s Quick Tip. Using this is a simple way to find lines in a text file that match a pattern you specify, which can make separating and cleaning up data a breeze!
Cool Stuff Found, DOCSIS 3.1, and The Backup Tango – Mac Geek Gab 674
Your questions answered, as always, including several unresponsive Macs and how to fix them, Life after CrashPlan, Problematic iCloud syncing, and moving your media libraries. Cool Stuff Found kicks things off, though, with lots of great stuff that you’ll love. Plus, a healthy competition about internet speeds between your two favorite geeks is in there, too! Press play and enjoy!
macOS: Use Clipboard in Terminal Without a Mouse
Two powerful commands give you complete keyboard control over the Clipboard, which is pretty darned cool.