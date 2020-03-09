Do you close your Terminal sessions correctly? Does iStat Menus work after you migrate? Are you getting Notes to launch as fast as possible? You’ll be able to answer “yes” to all three of these things after just the first few minutes of this week’s show. Stick around and learn about taming CarPlay, sharing Calendars, using a VPN with your Apple TV and much more. You’ll definitely hit your quota of learning at least five new things with John and Dave this week.
MGG 805: To RAID or Not (to RAID)?
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 805 for Monday, March 9, 2020
- 00:02:05 Mace-QT-Close a Terminal Session with
Control-D
- 00:04:32 Jon-QT-Reinstall iStat Menus after you migrate to new Mac
- 00:08:34 Andrew-QT-Access Notes from the iOS lock screen
- 00:10:29 Peter-To RAID or Not to RAID?
- 00:19:44 Kevin-Which SIM for a Trip to UK?
- 00:26:07 Dan-Sharing iCloud Calendar with Less Than Full Family
- 00:30:37 Brian-Setting the default app for CarPlay
- 00:36:13 SXSW Canceled
- 00:49:27 Guido-801-SmartDNS for Pseudo-VPN on Apple TV
- 00:51:06 Andrew-VPN for Apple TV with Unblock-Us.com
- 00:55:43 Bill-Differences between private DNS and VPN Security –
nslookup www.apple.com
dig www.apple.com
-
- 01:00:54 Looking for a MGG Producer
- 01:03:41 This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- Patrick from Shreveport, Bruce W., Matt from Midlothian, Erik from Trondheim, Doug S., Jeff S., Daniel from London, Mary from Monterey, Ben from Sustainable Computing in Berkeley, Corrie from Kenmore, Michael from Naperville, Richard from Pontrug, Jason from St. Louis, Michael from Troy, Norton from Bethesda, Edware from Krum, Gerard from Meridian, JP from Studio City, Joel F., Kraig S., Dan E., John O., Tony G., Michael P., Paul from Tunbridge Wells, Gary from Chicago, Richard from Quakertown, Ron G., John from Vevey, Greg from Los Angeles, Robert from Oro Valley, Brian from Johnson City, Anthony from Ryde, Joe B, Eric from Albuquerque, Drake from Honolulu, Robert from Clearwater, Steven from Costa Mesa, Everett from Marina, Olga from Bellevue, Gary from Babylon, Jason from Charlestown, Lou Ann from Albuquerque, Ward from Mesa, Paul from Fishers, Mark from Milford, Joseph from Marietta, Jordan from Santa Barbara, Jay from Caledonia, Eric from Brampton, MacMonkeyBoy from Toronto.
- 01:05:47 Andrew-CSF-Irradiated Software Labs
- 01:07:39 Keith-CSF-802-iPerf3 speed test for iOS
- 01:09:09 Barry-CSF-Flighty for Tracking Flights
- 01:11:03 CSF-Eyeque Home Vision Test
- 01:14:17 CSF-OWC Envoy Pro EX
- 1750 MBps writes, 2350 MBps reads. Bus powered, TB3-only
- 01:19:46 Jim in Alaska-802-Have Comcast Check Speeds after Hours
- 01:21:16 Petter-Setup live.macgeekgab.com, too
- 01:22:29 MacEdge-iCloud Drive slows down spinning drive Macs.
- 01:26:48 MGG 805 Outtro
