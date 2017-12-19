In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss Apple TV, the NRA, and the idea of content blocking. They also talk about whether Apple might dump iTunes, and if so, when? John offers his thoughts on how the USB-C standards design was a mistake. They also offer a couple of show picks, and it’s all about shoe tech. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Apple TV Guide: All of the Original Video Content for Apple Music [Update]
The content probably won’t appear until 2019, with the majority of the production happening in 2018. The list will be updated continuously, so be sure to bookmark this page.
PSA: Apple is Dropping iTunes Store Support for First-gen Apple TV
Apple says it’s ending iTunes Store support for the first generation Apple TV because of security changes coming on May 25th.
The Spotify Platform Problem, Tim Cook Insights, and Apple TV Gaming - ACM 450
Bryan and Jeff talk about the Spotify Platform problem and the problems facing any independent music streaming service. They also talk about the things they learned from Tim Cook’s interview with Fast Company, and whether or not Apple is signaling a bigger play in Apple TV gaming.
Surprise! Alto's Odyssey for iPhone, iPad Ships a Day Early
The followup to the side scrolling adventure game Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Odyssey, is available a day early for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
Apple Releases tvOS 11.2.6
The company didn’t release patch notes for the update (which is common for Apple TV), but Apple’s other operating systems were all patched for the Telugu text bug.
Everything You Need to Know about HomePod as a HomeKit Hub
Your HomePod is also a HomeKit hub, so what does that mean, especially if you already have an Apple TV. Read on to learn what that means for your smart home setup.
HomePod from a Musicians Perspective - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-13
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at HomePod from a musician’s perspective, discuss how the smart speaker works with Apple TV, and more.
How to Use HomePod with Your Apple TV
You can use HomePod as a speaker for your Apple TV even though Apple doesn’t explicitly say that’s supported. Here’s how to link up your Apple TV and HomePod.
The YouTube Apple TV App Just Got a Huge Redesign
The YouTube Apple TV app just got a big redesign. The new design brings it in line with the YouTube app on iOS and the web. The old app had a single navigation bar that linked to different sections. The new app features a universal search bar with dedicated categories like Food, Music, Gaming, Entertainment, Technology, Comedy, and more. This should make it easier to find videos that resonate with your interests. There is a navigation bar on the left side of the UI, where you’ll find your subscriptions, library, viewing history, and settings. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though the new app supports 4K videos. Although 4K videos are listed as 4K, it appears that the maximum resolution is 1080p when you look at the video details. The new update is available today.
How to Watch Super Bowl LII On Your Apple Devices
The game starts Sunday, February 4 at 6:30 PM EST. It will be broadcast on NBC.
YouTube TV App Now Available on Apple TV
That didn’t take long: less than a day after announcing YouTube TV was coming to Apple TV the app is already available for download.
YouTube TV Coming Soon to Apple TV
The service is now available in 80 markets in the United States, meaning it covers 80% of Americans.
How to Sign Up for Apple's tvOS Public Betas
Apple makes it easy to sign up for public betas, separately, on macOS, iOS, and tvOS. John shows how to do it for tvOS.
tvOS 11.2.5 Released with More Bug and Security Fixes
Apple released tvOS 11.2.5 for the fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K on Tuesday with bug fixes and patches for several security flaws.
Make Apple TV Great Again, Apple Is Doomed, iMac Pro Listener Comment - ACM 444
What would it take to make Apple TV great again? Or, maybe just make it great? Bryan and Jeff dive deep into Apple’s challenges in the settop market. They also deconstruct our newest Apple Death Knell addition, where Paul Pampilly tells us “Apple Is Doomed.” They cap the show with some great listener comments about the iMac Pro.
Apple TV Finally Returns to Amazon
After blocking Apple TV sales for over two years, the set top streaming box is available again on Amazon’s website.
tvOS: Use AirPods With Apple TV Much Faster With This Trick
This should also work with other Apple headphones as long as it has a W1 chip.
Kick Back and Relax With 5 Apple TV Video Streaming Apps
Whether you want movies, TV shows or even live TV, these apps have you covered.
tvOS 11.2.5 Developer Beta Released for Apple TV
Apple’s busy developer beta release rollout on Tuesday included tvOS 11.2.5 beta 2. Apple also released developer beta 2 for iOS 11.2.5 and watchOS 4.2.2.