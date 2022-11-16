Apple and Major League Soccer Announce MLS Season Pass to Arrive This February

Today, Apple and Major League Soccer have announced that the new MLS Season Pass is officially launching Feb. 1, 2023.

The new MLS Season Pass arrives in thanks to a 10-year partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer. The complete MLS 2023 schedule will see announcement in mid-December.

Apple and Major League Soccer Announces MLS Season Pass

Apple and Major League Soccer have officially announced that the MLS Season Pass is arriving to fans Feb. 1, 2023. The new subscription service will cost $14.99 a month during the season, or $99 for the entire season for those without an Apple TV+ subscription. For those that do have an Apple TV+ subscription, the prices lower to $12.99 per month and $79 per season.

Fans will be able to subscribe to the new service beginning Feb. 1, 2023. The MLS 2023 regular season begins Feb. 25, with the 2022 MLS Cup champions Los Angeles FC taking on the LA Galaxy. The first match will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Additionally, all matches featured during the “MLS is Back” opening weekend will be free to watch through the Apple TV app.

The new subscription service arrives to over 100 countries and regions, and the new service will stream every-single live MLS regular-season match, the playoffs and the League Cup. The new MLS Season Pass will also have zero blackouts. All matches will be available through the Apple TV app, or available on the web at tv.apple.com.

In a press release, Apple stated,

“There isn’t a more perfect time to introduce MLS Season Pass, coming off the heels of the most dramatic MLS Cup in history and with MLS as the fastest-growing soccer league in the world,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “We’re counting down the days to February 2023 when fans everywhere can enjoy MLS Season Pass on billions of devices — all with no blackouts.”

Features, Exclusives and More

Along with access to all MLS and League Cup matches, subscribers will also have access to “hundreds” of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games throughout the season. On match days, the new MLS Season Pass will also provide an exclusive “live match whip-around show”, which will feature highlights, analysis and game replays.

Furthermore, MLS matches will feature both English and Spanish broadcast crews, and subscribers will be able to access a club’s home radio broadcast through the Apple TV app. Matches involving Canadian teams will also include broadcasting in French. Next season, matches will occur mainly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with some matches being held on Sundays. Most start times will be at 7:30 p.m. local time, and pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m.

Fans will also be able to play a match from the start, no matter what time they start watching the game once it begins. When the match is over, fans will be able to catch highlight packages, replays and more. Those with a full-season ticket package with MLS Club will receive an MLS Season Pass, and certain matches, including League Cup and “some of the biggest” playoff matches, will be available for free to Apple TV+ subscribers. The Apple TV app will also have certain matches for free.

More details will also arrive as the new season approaches. User may visit apple.com/apple-tv-app to get updates about the MLS season Pass.

Are you looking forward to the MLS Season Pass? Let us know in the comments.