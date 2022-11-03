Selena Gomez Gives Fans Two-Months of Free Apple TV+ to Celebrate Release of New Documentary

Selena Gomez’s new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me arrives to Apple TV+ tomorrow, Nov. 4. In celebration, the artist is offering her fans a two-month trial of Apple TV+.

The new documentary is also premiering today at AFI Fest.

Selena Gomez Offers Fans Two-Months of Apple TV+ To Celebrate New Documentary

Selena Gomez’s new documentary is premiering on Apple TV+ Nov. 4, and to celebrate, the artist has taken to Twitter to share two-months of Apple TV+ for free to her fans.

Following the link provided by Gomez, users can accept two-months of Apple TV+ for free, which is a rather nice offer, especially for those that have yet to try the service.

According to the website, the new promo is for “new and qualified returning subscribers only”. However, trying the code for myself, I was informed that “This offer is only available for new subscribers”. For those that also have an Apple TV+ subscription, perhaps their luck may be different.

With the price of Apple TV+ having recently increased, this is a rather enticing offer for new subscribers. Seeing as how Apple TV+ typically offers a seven-day free trial, the addition of two additional months can entice those that have yet to try the service.

‘My Mind & Me’

Concerning Gomez’s new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the film premieres on Apple TV+ tomorrow, Nov. 4. Covering a six-year span of her career, the film explores Gomez’s journey as she faces obstacles during the peak of her career.

Directed by Alex Keshishian of Madonna: Truth or Dare fame, the new documentary is the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Media. The first being Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

According to Apple TV+:

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed and award-winning series Only Murders in the Building, in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

In terms of other documentaries arriving to Apple TV+, a new documentary focusing on the life and times of Steve Martin should be arriving to the streaming service eventually, and Micheal J. Fox will also have a non-fiction series focusing on his journey and career.

You can find the link to two-free months of Apple TV+ here.

Are you looking forward to the Selena Gomez documentary? What are you watching on Apple TV+ right now? Let us know in the comments.

