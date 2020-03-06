Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for Security Friday! Hardware flaws, This Week in Who Has Your Data, and the latest in ending encryption.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Security Friday!
- Serious Flaw in Intel Chips Lets Attackers Decrypt Hard Drives
- Someone Hacked J.Crew Last Spring and we Only Find Out Today
- How the EARN IT Act is an Attack on Encryption
- Apple Now Scans Uploaded Content for Child Abuse Imagery (Update)
- A.G. William Barr Wants Tech Companies to Fight Child Sexual Abuse
- Homomorphic Encryption Gaining Traction
- Here Are The Apps That Support Sign in With Apple
