macOS: How to Change Your Mac AirDrop Settings
Finding AirDrop on the Mac is easy. The default Finder setting has it appear in the sidebar to the left.
PSA: Apple is Dropping iTunes Store Support for First-gen Apple TV
Apple says it’s ending iTunes Store support for the first generation Apple TV because of security changes coming on May 25th.
1Password Can Find Your Pwned Passwords: Find Out How
Agilebits has announced a tremendously important feature for 1Password subscriptions: the ability to see if your passwords are pwned passwords—here’s what you need to know about it.
Mobile Safari Security Tips, HomePod as a HomeKit Hub - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-16
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share some tips on improving your online privacy in Mobile Safari, plus they look at HomePod’s place as a HomeKit hub.
iOS: 8 Ways to Enhance Your Privacy & Security in Safari
Apple provides several settings in iOS that enable better privacy and security in the Safari browser. John shows how to set these up.
iOS iBoot Code Leaked, Huge Security Headache for Apple
Part of the iOS boot code, called iBoot, was posted on GitHub yesterday for anyone to view—and without Apple’s permission. It’s the biggest leak Apple has ever faced.
What We're Learning From the Army's Fitbit Affair
We’ve read the alarming story about how the Army’s Fitbit users can have their location and activities revealed. What’s the takeaway?
Apple Mitigates Meltdown and Spectre in macOS Sierra and OS X El Capitan
Security Update 2018-001 Sierra and Security Update 2018-001 El Capitan also include the same general security fixes includes in macOS High Sierra 10.13.3.
Apple Releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Supplemental Update with Spectre Mitigation
Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Supplemental Update Monday, a security update designed to mitigate Spectre.
Apple Just Added an Important Security Feature to Control iMac Pro Boot Drives: Startup Security Utility
This feature will, in theory, stop someone from using their own boot drive to access, copy data from, or install malware or keyloggers on an iMac Pro.
Avoid the Passwords on this List to Reduce the Risk of Getting Hacked
The SplashData worst 100 passwords for 2017 list is out, and the top two are 123456 and password. The list shows just how predictable many passwords are and how difficult it is to convince people they need something more unique than letmein (number 7) or football (number 9). Admin is still a painfully popular password, and starwars is pretty popular, too. You can check out the full list at the SplashData website.
Net Neutrality Fight, Turn Your iPad into a Security Camera - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-19
Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at what’s coming in the fight to save Net Neutrality, plus they talk about some apps that turn your old iPad into a security camera.
iMac Pro Pricing and Configurations, Hacked Password Database - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-14
Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at iMac Pro pricing and configurations, plus Andrew fills us in on a huge online login credentials database.
Apple KRACK Debacle, iMac Edition, Rubio vs Cook vs China, Apple Hires TV Executives - Pop.0 Ep.24
Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss the AirPort KRACK fix, and why the iMac Pro should really be called iMac Edition. They also dig into political criticism of Tim Cook speaking in China and Apple’s overall position in that country. And when they hear that Apple has hired new television execs, they hope it means Apple’s leadership is learning how to delegate. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Apple Finished HomeKit Security Patches with tvOS 11.2.1 Update for Apple TV
Along with iOS 11.2.1, Apple released tvOS 11.2.1 on Wednesday. The update is the second half of Apple’s strategy for patching a security flaw that could let hackers slip through HomeKit’s security measures.
AirPort Basestation KRACK Update, Tidal's Potential Demise - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-13
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss Apple’s AirPort basestation KRACK security flaw update along with other recent patches, plus they share their thoughts on what looks like Tidal’s impending doom.
Apple Blows Security
John Kheit thinks that Apple is mismanaging security, and that its quality assurance and attention to detail have gone to hell.
Apple Patches KRACK with AirPort Firmware Updates
AirPort Base Station Firmware Update 7.6.9 was released for AirPort base stations with 802.11n, while AirPort Base Station Firmware Update 7.7.9 was released for older AirPort base stations that support 802.11ac.
HomeKit Zero Day Exploit, the iPad Computer Debate - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-08
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss the HomeKit Zero Day exploit that was just revealed, plus John and Jeff get into a debate about whether the iPad should be considered a computer.