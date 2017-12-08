Avoid the Passwords on this List to Reduce the Risk of Getting Hacked

Cool Stuff Found

The SplashData worst 100 passwords for 2017 list is out, and the top two are 123456 and password. The list shows just how predictable many passwords are and how difficult it is to convince people they need something more unique than letmein (number 7) or football (number 9). Admin is still a painfully popular password, and starwars is pretty popular, too. You can check out the full list at the SplashData website.

Apple KRACK Debacle, iMac Edition, Rubio vs Cook vs China, Apple Hires TV Executives - Pop.0 Ep.24

Cool Stuff Found

Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss the AirPort KRACK fix, and why the iMac Pro should really be called iMac Edition. They also dig into political criticism of Tim Cook speaking in China and Apple’s overall position in that country. And when they hear that Apple has hired new television execs, they hope it means Apple’s leadership is learning how to delegate.  (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)