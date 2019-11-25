Quick Tips include zooming messages in Mail, tweaking Preview Options, more Remote Access, and remapping keyboard shortcuts. But that’s not all, listen for Cool Stuff Found, holiday deals and more just by pressing play. John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton are here to make sure you learn your five new things this week!
MGG 790: Desirable, Delightful, De-Lovely, or Delicious?
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.
SPONSOR: Ancestry – Learn your family’s rich story, with unique features that give a more complete picture about a person, like events that shaped them, how they made a living, and what they excelled in! Get your AncestryDNA kit at Ancestry.com/MGG today.
SPONSOR: iFixit. Visit iFixit.com/mgg to fix your Mac today and get $10 off your next $50 fix.
SPONSOR: Other World Computing. Check their Black Friday Deals on the OWC Envoy Pro EX with USB-C SSD – 2TB only $429.99 Savings of $70, save up to $700 on a 13-inch Used MacBook Pro, or get the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock, just $294.99 + FREE OWC Travel Dock w/ Purchase!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 790 for Monday, November 25, 2019
- 00:03:13 Dave-QT-Zoom a message in Mail
- 00:04:27 Allison-QT-789-Preview Options
- 00:07:19 Christopher-789-More Remote Access Options
- 00:08:49 Robert-789-Beware Screens Connect
- 00:10:29 Jon-CSF-Samsung X5 SSD
- 00:14:41 Douglas-CSF-GoNovate $20 Earphones
- 00:16:52 Anker/Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro
- 00:20:02 Plantronics BackBeat PRO 5100
- 00:24:03 Why these vs. AirPods
- 00:31:55 iSH Linux Shell on iOS
- 00:35:40 CSF-789-CertBot
- 00:41:44 Greg-Backup Question
- 00:50:09 David-Option and Command are Swapped on my Keyboard
- 00:53:06 Daniel-How to Remap Keyboard Shortcuts
- System Preferences > Keyboard > Shortcut > App Shortcuts
- 00:55:52 John-iOS 13 Wi-Fi Bug
- 01:06:21 Brian-Catalina vs. Scanners Redux
- 01:11:58 Steve-Long-range Wi-Fi – Cantina or Mesh?
- 01:17:15 Jon-Migrating Catalina to a Mojave Machine
- 01:23:57 MGG 790 Outtro