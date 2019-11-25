Quick Tips include zooming messages in Mail, tweaking Preview Options, more Remote Access, and remapping keyboard shortcuts. But that’s not all, listen for Cool Stuff Found, holiday deals and more just by pressing play. John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton are here to make sure you learn your five new things this week!

