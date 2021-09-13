Starting with some of the best Quick Tips we’ve ever shared, your two favorite geeks roar through topics including measuring current, USB-C Flash Drives, solving Mail issues on iPhone, dissecting local storage usage, and much more. Press play and learn five new things with Dave and John.
Regurgitate, Reiterate, and Recurse
Starting with some of the best Quick Tips we’ve ever shared, your two favorite geeks roar through topics including measuring current, USB-C Flash Drives, solving Mail issues on iPhone, dissecting local storage usage, and much more. Press play and learn five new things with Dave...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: BBEdit, the power tool for text from Bare Bones Software is now ready for Big Sur and M1-powered Macs!
SPONSOR: Upstart. Whether it’s paying off credit cards, consolidating high-interest debt, or funding personal expenses, Upstart looks at more than your credit score and can offer you smarter rates with trusted partners. Visit Upstart.com/MGG today to learn more.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
-
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 889 for Monday, September 13, 2021
- 00:02:23 Help us…and help yourself! MGG Listener Survey!
- 00:04:30 apple.com/apple-events/">Tuesday’s California Streaming Event and Reactions
- Quick Tips
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:14:13 CSF-Kingston DataTraveler Max Flash Drives (900 Read, 800 Writes) 256GB – $91.00, 512GB – $153.00, 1TB – $262.00
- 00:16:32 No PhotoPlus Expo in Person… Will October’s Pepcom Happen in Person?
- 00:19:03 Christopher-CSF-Gary’s MacMost YouTube Channel
- 00:20:23 CSFR-RapidX MyCharging Station
- We’ve Got The Power (Information)
- 00:23:13 Adam-CSF-888-Kill-a-Watt Electricity Usage Monitor
-
- 00:24:09 Jeremy-Better Way to Measure AC Current
- Sense Whole-Home Power Meter using Amp Clamps
- 00:27:13 Jim-888-chargers-waste-when-not-in-use/">How Much Power Do Chargers Use?
- 00:28:41 Chip-888-Power consumed by unused chargers
- 00:33:17 SPONSOR: Upstart. Whether it’s paying off credit cards, consolidating high-interest debt, or funding personal expenses, Upstart looks at more than your credit score and can offer you smarter rates with trusted partners. Visit Upstart.com/MGG today to learn more.
- 00:34:52 SPONSOR: BBEdit, the power tool for text from Bare Bones Software is now ready for Big Sur and M1-powered Macs!
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:37:03 Brett-Window Randomly Moves to Cursor
- 00:44:20 Brian-iPhone Won’t Use Third-Party Mail Client as Default
- 00:47:10 Stelios-GC-Weather Radar on CarPlay App
- 00:50:17 Craig-Non-Apple Devices in my Device List
- 00:54:21 Andrew-What’s Taking Up all My Local iCloud Storage?
du -sh ~/Library/Mobile\ Documents/* | sort -rn | less
- ^^ Thanks to listener Tony for the update here!
-
- 00:59:19 Kirit-Use Synology to Sync to Dropbox, Box, and more
- 01:05:13 Niall-External Drive Formatting Recognition Disparity
- Install HomeBrew
brew install tldr
- 01:11:21 Andrew-Can you run Windows on an M1 Mac?
- 01:13:25 MGG 889 Outtro
- Complete the Mac Geek Gab Listener Survey for a chance to win $50 Amazon Gift Bucks
- Mac Geek Gab YouTube Page
- Mac Geek Gab Live Calendar
- This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors
- MGG Apple Podcasts Reviews
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network
2 Comments Add a comment
It should be added that you can run the ARM version of Windows 11 using Parellels.
It is funny that the article on WINE lists World of Warcraft as a game to run on M1 when using WINE. Blizzard released a native M1 version of WOW last year.