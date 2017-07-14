Your HomePod is also a HomeKit hub, so what does that mean, especially if you already have an Apple TV. Read on to learn what that means for your smart home setup.
CES - Xfinity Bringing Smart Home Automation to the Masses
LAS VEGAS – Xfinity wants to be at the center of your smart home and is using its xFi platform to that—along with voice control—simple for home automation newbies.
CES 2018 Xfinity's Smart Home Strategy, Cool Product Finds - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-11
Dave Hamilton joins Jeff Gamet at CES 2018 in Las Vegas to discuss Xfinity’s plan to make smart home tech more accessible to the average person, plus they share more cool products they’ve found.
Smart Kitchen Gadget: Anova Precision Sous Vide Cooker
Dr. Mac got a smart kitchen appliance for Chanukah and he’s pretty impressed with it.
CES - Kuri is the Cutest Smart Home Robot Around
LAS VEGAS – Kuri is an amazingly sophisticated and cute smart home robot that’s ready to roll into your house. Mayfield Robotics shows off their cool personal robot to Jeff Gamet at CES 2018.
CES - Schlage Smart Locks with HomeKit and Alexa Support
LAS VEGAS – Schlage showed off their smart deadbolt locks at CES 2018 with HomeKit and Alexa support to Jeff Gamet. Coming soon: Google Home support. Check out TMO’s video interview.
CES - Guardian Automatically Shuts off Your Water System to Prevent Leaks
LAS VEGAS – Homeowners (and probably insurance carriers!) can rejoice at the Guardian automated leak prevention system, shipping today. The system is entirely do-it-yourself and requires no plumbing to be done at all. Simply clamp the main unit onto the pipe where your water main control valve is, and then set the Wi-Fi-connected sensors in strategic locations around the house. When one of the sensors detects a leak, the system’s automated motor closes the valve to prevent water damage from a constantly-fed open pipe. Each sensor has a 15-year battery inside it. We think that’s long enough to get your money out of the system and move on to something else cool in 10 years! Guardian also includes a temperature sensor to help prevent against water damage from frozen pipes. At 45F the system starts sending alerts to your iPhone; at 40F it shuts off your water. The iOS app can also be used to control and monitor the system remotely. A kit with the battery-backed base unit and three Wi-Fi sensors is priced at US$399, and you can add more sensors whenever you like.
C by GE Smart Lights Getting HomeKit Support in Early 2018
GE says its C by GE C-Life and C-Sleep bulbs, along with the C-Reach hub, are getting HomeKit support some time before the end of the first quarter of 2018.
iOS: How To Set Up Your iPad as an iOS Security Camera
Three iOS security camera apps, plus three iPad mounts to use.
Noon Home Brings Complex Light Control to Your Home with Smart Switch
Noon Home thinks smart lighting in our homes belongs in the switches and not the bulbs so they announced their Noon Smart Lighting System on Thursday.
Want a Flying Robot to Monitor Your Home? Check Out Aevena Aire
If you’ve been thinking “What my smart home really needs is a flying robot,” then you’re in luck because that’s exactly what Aevena is making. The company has a Kickstarter for its Aire, which is an Alexa-controlled robot that flies around your house monitoring for trouble or just snapping photos and video when you ask. It’s essentially a cross between a security cam and drone that uses multiple sensors and cameras to detect intruders and let you remotely see what’s happening. They say the Aire is quiet so it won’t distract by sounding like a swarm of angry flying machines. You can check out the Aevena Aire on Kickstarter and sign up to get your own flying robot to watch over your home.
A Robotic Lawn Mower to Save Your Pennies For
Jeff Butts loves all sorts of home automation gadgets, so it’s little surprise he’s interested in these yard machines.
Philips Hue Dimmer Switch, Motion Sensor, Tap, Get HomeKit Support
Philips just added HomeKit support to its Hue dimmer switch, motion sensor, and tap with a software update to the Philips Hue iPhone app.
Amazon Intros Echo Plus and Spot, Fire TV 4K
Amazon just ramped up its smarthome game—and Echo product line—with new Echo and Echo Plus smart speakers, and the Echo Spot.
An Introduction to Home Assistant, the Open Source Home Automation Platform that Can Even Talk to iTunes
Imagine having the experience of the lights automatically dimming when the movie begins, all in the comfort of your own home.
Elgato Intros HomeKit Door Lock, Smoke Detector, More
Elgato is expanding its Eve HomeKit-compatible smart home product lineup with a new door lock, smoke detector, window sensor, and lawn watering controller.
Here's How to Control Your WeMo Switches From Your Mac
Controlling the WeMo devices in your smart home isn’t a task that has to be limited to your iPhone or iPad—your Mac can get in on the action, too.
Apple's 4K Apple TV, Arduino Smart Home Experiments - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-07
John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a leak that seems to confirm a 4K Apple TV is in the works, plus Jeff B fills us in on his Arduino kit experiments and HomeKit.
Apple Patent Details Controlling Your Smart Home from a Single Device
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office published a new Apple patent application on Thursday describing a system for controlling your smart home from a single device that can learn new functions. The patent sounds a lot like an iPhone with HomeKit, which is no coincidence at all.
Turn Your Pull-Chain Ceiling Fan Into a Smart Fan
I’ve found a cool HomeKit-compatible device that can turn an ordinary ceiling fan into a smart fan. That’s the one thing missing in my smart home setup right now, my ceiling fan. I can turn my lights on and off with Phillips Hue, but that won’t control those spinning fan blades. Hunter Fans has an accessory that will. The Hunter SIMPLEconnect looks pretty cool and easy to install (if you’ve ever installed your own ceiling fan.) It uses a Bluetooth receiver wired directly into almost any ceiling fan with pull chains. There’s a Bluetooth controller that plugs into an electrical outlet and a remote control for quick adjustments. The final piece in the puzzle is the Hunter SIMPLEconnect app, which you install on your iPhone. Et voilà, you’ll have a smart ceiling fan that you can control straight from your iPhone.