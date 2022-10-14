Level Lock+ Will Offer Apple Home Key Support

Despite earlier reports to the contrary, smart lock maker Level will offer a new version of its connected deadbolt. In addition to all the ways previous versions of the device allow you to lock and unlock your door, the new Level Lock+ adds support for Apple’s Home Key in the Wallet app.

Level Lock+ to Arrive First in Apple’s Physical Stores

As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicted, the Level Lock+ should arrive in many of Apple’s physical retail locations Friday, Oct. 14. Initially sold only in a satin nickel finish, the smart home accessory is expected to launch on Apple’s online store on Oct. 21 in both satin nickel and matte black finishes.

Earlier, reports had surfaced that Level had no plans to support Apple Home Key. This feature allows users to lock or unlock their doors using the Wallet app, a truly convenient addition to Apple’s smart home ecosystem. Few smart locks support this feature yet, but now it seems to be gaining popularity.

Quickly, though, Gurman noted that his sources suggested Home Key support was coming to Level, and quite soon.

Fueling the rumors even further, one Redditor happened to spot the Level Lock+ at their local Apple Store ahead of the scheduled debut. The store employees, apparently, put the accessory on the shelves a week early. The back of the packaging, which the user photographed, clearly states “with home keys, simply tap to unlock Level Lock+ using your iPhone or Apple Watch.”

Level Support Pages Confirmed Home Key Support Ahead of Launch

Another eagle-eyed Redditor spotted a support document adding more evidence of the upcoming Home Key support. The document, still available on Level’s support page, goes over how to lock or unlock your door using Apple home keys.

It appears that during initial setup, you can hold your compatible iPhone or Apple Watch Series 4 or later near the lock to set up Home Key support. You do need to add a supported lock, such as the Level Lock+, to the Home app first.

You can choose Express Mode, which only requires holding your iPhone or Apple Watch near the lock. Or, you can require Face ID or a passcode to unlock the door. Additionally, you can choose automations like “Lock After Door Closes” or “Lock When Leaving Home” to prevent accidentally leaving the door unlocked.

Availability of Latest Level Lock

The Level Lock+ is reportedly available in select Apple Store physical locations in satin nickel finish for $329. It is expected to launch on Apple’s online store next Friday, Oct. 21. As of this writing, it is not available on Level’s own web page or any other reseller.