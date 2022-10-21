Your Weekend Gift Shopping List at Amazon, For Your Loved Ones and Maybe You, Too

It’s time to roll into another weekend, and maybe it was payday for you. That annual gift-giving time is edging ever closer, so we’ve got another list of deals. Maybe these discounted prices at Amazon can help you get nearer to closing out your gift shopping list.

Webcams and Other Accessories From Your Gift Shopping List

To kick things off, let’s look at some amazing deals on webcams and other accessories. These deals are hot and deliver well ahead of the holiday shopping rush, with free Prime shipping.

Anker PowerConf C300 Full HD Webcam: normally this would set you back $129.99, but Amazon’s got it priced at 38% off. Get one for just $79.99, saving an easy $50 .

. Anger PowerConf C302 Smart Full HD Webcam: this model actually offers 2K video recording for better fidelity. Regularly priced at $149.99, you can save 15% with this deal. Save $22.50 and get it for just $127.49.

Do you or someone you know need a better charging solution? Amazon has a couple of great deals on excellent choices.

Anger 100W USB-C Charger with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port: save 18% with this deal. Normally, this 100W charger will set you back $84.99, but it’s down to $69.99 now .

. Baseus Magnetic Power Bank: for charging on the go, this 10,000mAh foldable kickstand wireless portable charger normally retails for $69.99. Supplying up to 15W MagSafe charging as well as 20W USB-C PD, it’s 31% off. Buy one for just $47.99, saving $22.

Low, Low Prices on MacBook Air and iPads

How about a MacBook Air, iPad Air, or iPad Pro? These may not be the absolute latest models, but they’re still going to provide you with years of productivity and entertainment.

M1 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage: this configuration is regularly priced at $999, but save 20% with this deal. That’s right, take $200 off and get it for $799 .

. 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro: just about every configuration is available for $200. Check out all of the options and save up to 18% off, starting at $899 .

. Turning to. The 5th-generation iPad Air, save $80 on most models. Starting at $519, you can save up to 13% off retail.

Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 8 Discounts

Finally, you can save on several stainless steel models of Apple Watch Series 8. Note that most of these deals are only for certain band sizes, and they could sell out quickly.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Graphite Milanese Loop: save $50 and get one for $699 , Amazon’s lowest price so far.

, Amazon’s lowest price so far. Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Midnight Sport Band: MSRP is $699, but this deal has it down to $659 .

. Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm Silver Stainless Steel Case with Silver Milanese Loop: usually, this configuration costs $749, but it’s down to $699 for a limited time .

. Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm Silver Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band: price reduced from $699 to just $659 at Amazon.

So, there’s your weekend picks for shopping. What else are you looking for this holiday season? We’ll try to find the best prices for you.