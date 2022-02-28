A Cool Stuff Found Cornucopia — Mac Geek Gab 916

The Cool Stuff Found corner of the mailroom was starting to overflow, and the staff was getting restless, so Dave and John dig in. Learn how to find public Wi-Fi passwords, which Mac or iPhone to buy next, how to tweak your Mac’s shutdown menu options, new webcams from Anker, and more. Plus, a discussion about snapshot reversion vs. restoration help shed some light on what we can do with APFS…and why we can’t do more! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things with your two favorite geeks!

Show Notes

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

