Apple’s Not Wrong to Avoid Crypto (for Now), Apple Small Business Support, with Jeff Gamet – ACM 560
Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss Bryan’s thought that Apple isn’t wrong to avoid cryptocurrency, at least not for now. But, there are lots of things coming in the crypto world that will change that. They also talk about Apple’s new Small Business Essentials service that helps companies manage their employees’ devices.
Sponsors
Show Notes
Sources referenced in this episode:
-
- Tim Cook Dismisses Idea Apple Will Accept Payment in Cryptocurrency
- New Apple Business Essentials Brings Device Management for Small Businesses
