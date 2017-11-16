A psychological test once used by NASA on astronauts calculates Tim Cook as “Advisor.” It’s called the Process Communication Model, and it categorizes people under six categories: Advisors, Connectors, Doers, Dreamers, Originals, and Organizers. According to one website, Advisors make up 10% of the population, and curiously this trait skews 75% male. Tim Cook is well known for his careful, articulate way of speaking in interviews and keynotes, and when you look at Advisor traits, it makes sense. Or, it could be a cognitive bias. You see, I personally find this whole thing a bit concerning. Online personality tests are fun to take, but they definitely aren’t valid medical advice. That requires seeing a therapist. So it’s easy to cast yourself as one personality or another by comparing and contrasting traits you think you have, versus the traits that the personality has. However, unless Mr. Cook has seen a psychologist, the news that Tim is this trait is probably bunk. But I still think it’s Cool Stuff.
Bryan and Jeff talk about the Spotify Platform problem and the problems facing any independent music streaming service. They also talk about the things they learned from Tim Cook’s interview with Fast Company, and whether or not Apple is signaling a bigger play in Apple TV gaming.
In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss Apple’s new HomePod after 10 days of use, Apple CEO Tim Cook’s FastCompany interview, Wyoming wanting to become a Crypto Tax Haven, and how music influences really are in the ear of the beholder. They also offer a couple of app picks. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
It’s a wide-ranging interview filled with a mix of marketing speak and genuine insight.
The biggest news from the event was an indication Apple would not give shareholders a special dividend.
Comments both critical and complimentary about Apple and Tim Cook were released in a cache of text messages released by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
The Heart Month Challenge is simply to fill your exercise rings seven days in a row any time in February, starting February 8th.
Bella Bongiorno tweeted eight memories from creating the iPad, and four of those memories were stark reminders of just how important Steve Jobs’s penchant for detail was to making Apple’s products great.
Amazon Echo and Google Home have squeaky sounding speakers, so that’s why you should buy a HomePod, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Apple announced Monday that it will support the Malala Fund as the girl’s education charity’s first Laureate partner.
Apple CEO Tim Cook will be the commencement speaker at Duke University on May 13th, 2018, and the school used Apple’s own technology to make the announcement. Duke President Vincent E. Price, along with students and Tim Cook, used Animoji for the big reveal. Animoji is an iPhone X feature that maps your facial expressions and what you’re saying to an emoji character in real time. Cook is a Duke graduate and a fan of the school’s basketball team—something he shares in the video. Check out Duke’s Animoji announcement video.
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look back on the MacBook Air’s influence on other Apple products, plus they take Tim Cook to task for his recent iPhone battery throttling comments.
Apple CEO Tim Cook says users may not have paid attention to details about the iPhone update that fixed a battery-related crashing problem at the expense of performance.
Apple made some major announcements about taxes, investments, and the company’s five year plan for contributions to the U.S. economy, and Bryan and Jeff take a deep dive into what it all means. They also examine their own potential for hypocrisy in criticizing Apple’s smarthome strategy. The cap the show with a listener comment about the Mac App Store security bug.
The money is owed on roughly $245 billion in overseas profits being repatriated under the recent tax overhaul bill signed into law by President Trump.
The product delays the WSJ refer to are the HomePod, the original Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple Pencil, and the Smart Keyboard for the iPad Pro.
Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss the AirPort KRACK fix, and why the iMac Pro should really be called iMac Edition. They also dig into political criticism of Tim Cook speaking in China and Apple’s overall position in that country. And when they hear that Apple has hired new television execs, they hope it means Apple’s leadership is learning how to delegate. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Instead of working on new product design, Sir Jony focused on Apple’s tribute to the late Steve Jobs, Apple Park, but now he’s back in the product design saddle.
Tim Cook took a recent trip to China, and some have accused him of endorsing Chinese censorship. Bryan and Jeff talk about how complicated doing business in China is. They also look at why Sonos and IKEA have announced a partnership, and what Apple’s purchase of Pop Up Archive might mean. Then they fall down the rabbit hole of TextArc.
Ms. Young Smith moved to the position in May after a three year stint as head of Apple’s Human Resources, and she will be replaced by Christie Smith, a 17 year veteran of consulting firm Delloite.