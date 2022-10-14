Mega Fight Over the Metaverse – TMO Daily Observations 2022-10-14

On the heels of announcing a new mixed reality headset, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is swinging hard at Apple’s mixed reality headset (which isn’t real yet). TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts and Ken discuss the Meta and Apple metaverse stances. Plus, following up on physical media and Lufthansa’s back and forth on bag trackers.

