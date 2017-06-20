Apple has reportedly hired Michael Abbott, former vice president of engineering for Twitter and venture capitalist.
CES 2018 Apple's Shrinking Presence, Cool Product Finds - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-12
John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet for their last day at CES 2018 in Las Vegas to talk about Apple’s diminishing presence at the event, plus they share some more cool products they found.
CES - STM Uses AR to Show Off Bags Before You Buy
LAS VEGAS – tech gear bag maker STM GOODS is getting into the augmented reality world with an iPhone and iPad app that lets you virtually check out their products and even see them on your friends. Just point your device’s camera at an STM bag—on your computer screen or in real life—to see a virtual version you can view from different angles, add accessories to, and look at in an x-ray mode. It also lets you see how bags look on people, which is handy for gauging size before your buy. The STM GOODS app is a free download on Apple’s App Store.
The Apple Slowing Down iPhones Conspiracy, Pokémon GO and ARKit - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-21
Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to shed some light on Apple’s supposed iPhone throttling, plus they talk about how ARKit is helping apps like Pokémon GO.
Pokémon GO Just Got More Realistic Thanks to ARKit
Your hunt for Pokémon just got more realistic thanks to ARKit support in Pokémon GO for the iPhone and iPad.
LEGO Takes Brick Building Virtual with LEGO AR-Studio for iPhone and iPad
LEGO is taking another crack at blending real and virtual building on the iPhone and iPad with its new LEGO AR-Studio.
New Face ID Mask Hack, Apple's Gesture Patent - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-28
Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on the latest Face ID mask hack, plus they take a look at Apple’s gesture-based interface patent that could come to the Mac.
MekaMon: The AR Robot You Control with Your iPhone is Even Cooler than it Sounds
Let’s be honest: Who doesn’t want a battle crab robot in their livingroom? That’s the distilled essence of living in the future, and exactly what Reach Robotics is giving us with its MekaMon. The MekaMon is a 4-legged robot you control with your iPhone or iPad for games and to battle against other MekaMon robots—in real life or AR. It’s is amazingly cool, and you’ll have to pay a trip to the Apple Store (online or in person) to get yours. MekaMon is priced at US$299.95 and is available now.
iPhone 3D Cameras, Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV Series - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-14
Bryan Chaffin and The Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple bringing 3D depth sensing to future iPhone cameras, plus they look at Amazon’s plans for a Lord of the Rings-based TV series.
Rear Facing Camera May be Coming in 2019 iPhone
Apple’s 2019 iPhone models may include a rear facing 3D-sensing camera. Instead of facial scanning, however, the rear facing 3D sensing will be used for depth of field in photos and augmented reality.
Apple's AR Goggles, Listener Face ID Comments - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-09
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s reported augmented reality goggles, plus a listener writes in about Face ID and Apple Pay.
Apple Could Ship an Augmented Reality Headset in 2020
We have ARKit on our iPhones and iPads now, and Apple may extend to an augmented reality headset within a couple years.
Apple's TV Show Strategy, AR Wireless Patents - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-28
John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s place in the original TV show market, plus they talk about patents that may reveal the company’s augmented reality glasses plans.
Watch All of the ARKit Demos We Can Find in one Place
ARKit, Apple’s answer to augmented reality (AR) on iOS, has become tremendously popular already. Folks have posted quite a few ARKit demos on YouTube since Apple’s announcement of of the software development kit at WWDC 2017. We’ve covered many of these demonstrations in previous articles. This morning, though, I needed a YouTube playlist of them for an article at AppAdvice about IDC’s report that Augmented and Virtual Reality are going to see some serious increase in revenues. Not finding one, I decided to create my own. Since I love all of you, I decided to share that YouTube playlist with you. Without further ado, here it is. We will add to it as more ARKit demonstrations come on our radar.
Is the iPad a Real Computer? Do its Users Deserve it?
Those who like to argue about whether the iPad is a full-fledged computer are wasting their time, and no one cares.
VR Apple Maps in iOS 11
Apple’s going big on augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR) with iOS 11, and it appears those plans include the Apple Maps app. It was discovered this week that Maps locations which currently support “Flyover Tours” will now have a VR mode called just “Flyover” (minus the Tours). When accessed, the user sees the traditional Flyover view, but instead of the predefined tour video, the view responds to the user’s movement and the position of the iPhone. While currently providing a VR view, it appears that future plans call for AR too, as you’ll get a warning while using the app if there isn’t enough light for the camera. Check it out if you’re running the iOS 11 Beta.
Apple's Augmented Reality Glasses - TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-27
John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet take a look at Apple’s SensoMotoric purchase, augmented reality, wearable tech, and AR glasses.
Report Says Apple Glasses Coming in 2020
Apple is going to start shipping its augmented reality glasses in 2020, or so says Gene Munster from Loup Ventures.
Apple Bolsters Its Augmented Reality Tech With Purchase of Eye Tracking Specialists SensoMotoric
The company’s technology, which can track the human eye 120 times per second, sounds perfect for the long-rumored Apple Glasses.
iOS 11 and AR, iBooks in Apple Stores, Listener Email - ACM 416
Where’s Apple going with ARKit in iOS 11? Bryan and Jeff weigh the pros and cons of mobile-device AR versus goggle/glasses AR. They also talk about Bryan’s cockamamie idea for iBooks inside Apple Stores, and go deep on some listener email on HomePod and Apple Car.