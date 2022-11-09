AR and VR with Creative Strategies CEO Ben Bajarin – TMO Daily Observations 2022-11-09

Today, Ken talks with one of his favorite industry people about one of his favorite topics: Creative Strategies Principal Analyst and CEO Ben Bajarin hits the show to talk augmented reality, virtual reality, Facebook, Apple, and the metaverse.

