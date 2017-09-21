LAS VEGAS – tech gear bag maker STM GOODS is getting into the augmented reality world with an iPhone and iPad app that lets you virtually check out their products and even see them on your friends. Just point your device’s camera at an STM bag—on your computer screen or in real life—to see a virtual version you can view from different angles, add accessories to, and look at in an x-ray mode. It also lets you see how bags look on people, which is handy for gauging size before your buy. The STM GOODS app is a free download on Apple’s App Store.