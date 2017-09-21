Wow! Check out this portable hole app, posted to Twitter as a video by ΛLGΘMΨSΓIC (that’s @algomystic). According to the tweet, it was built with the Unity Engine, and uses ARKit’s Face Tracking feature to fool your eye. The app itself is in review at the App Store. I can’t wait to check it out!
In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit ask the question, “Is Augmented Reality for reals?” They also take the tact that analysts suck, and building on that theme, debate John’s theory on why software seems to suck today. For the pop part of the show, they look at Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049. If you enjoy the show, make sure you subscribe to it! (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
LAS VEGAS – tech gear bag maker STM GOODS is getting into the augmented reality world with an iPhone and iPad app that lets you virtually check out their products and even see them on your friends. Just point your device’s camera at an STM bag—on your computer screen or in real life—to see a virtual version you can view from different angles, add accessories to, and look at in an x-ray mode. It also lets you see how bags look on people, which is handy for gauging size before your buy. The STM GOODS app is a free download on Apple’s App Store.
A listener sparks an intense rant from Bryan and Jeff about encryption and passcode-attempt-based device wipes, and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai gets them going on Net Neutrality. They cap the show with the observation that Apple’s AR goggle project appears to be back on.
Bryan Chaffin and The Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple bringing 3D depth sensing to future iPhone cameras, plus they look at Amazon’s plans for a Lord of the Rings-based TV series.