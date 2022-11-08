Minus One Bloodbath Plus One Chaotic Mess – TMO Daily Observations 2022-11-08

Ken_Ray

TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins Ken to talk about how wrong Ken was about Apple shares after the weekend iPhone warning. Then, Jeff has many, many thoughts on the chaotic mess than has been Elon Musk’s handling of Twitter.

