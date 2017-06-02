Ben Pearson, an electrical engineer by training, has put together a website that tracks the Tesla Roadster that the SpaceX Falcon Heavy put into orbit around the sun. His website scripts extract data from from JPL Horizons to provide continuous updates on the position of Roadster’s passenger Starman. Check it out.
SpaceX's 4 Hour Video of Starman's Voyage to Mars
SpaceX posted the four hour stream of Starman’s initial voyage into space, and it’s super cool. Starman is the name of the dummy SpaceX plopped into the driver’s seat of the Tesla Roadster it sent to Mars. Because [Elon Musk]. This was all part of the maiden launch of Space X’s Falcon Heavy rocket earlier this week. According to Space.com, SpaceX expected the battery on the streaming camera to work for 12 hours, but it crapped out after four. And those four hours are pretty darned cool—Flat Earthers may find the whole thing particularly enlightening. Check it out!
Apple Security FUBAR or SNAFU, Bitcoin Bubble, Tesla Bubble, and Oak Island - Pop.0 ep.22
In this video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit ask whether the macOS High Sierra root access flaw indicates that Apple is FUBAR or was a simple SNAFU. They also discuss the huge spike in Bitcoin and whether or not we’re seeing a bubble. And speaking of bubbles, some Tesla critics say that company is experiencing its own. The cap the show with a look at The History Channel’s The Curse of Oak Island, and Bryan has a theory about the most recent episodes. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
That Time Facebook's AIs Made Up Their Own Secret Language Humans Didn't Understand
It’s a true story; Facebook had its chatbots dedicate machine learning to talking amongst themselves.
Will the Evolution of Artificial Intelligence Harm Humans? Depends
We tend to speak about Artificial Intelligence in terms of the pinnacle of its potential evolution, and that’s a problem.
America's Smartest Business Leaders Think Trump Is Wrong on Paris Accord
Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Disney’s Bob Iger, are just three top executives who have condemned the decision.