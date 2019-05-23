Leaked Email Shows Tesla Q2 2019 to Beat Q4 Record

An internal email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk shows that the company is on track to beat its Q4 2018 record of 90,700 vehicles sold. Tesla Q2 2019 so far has 50,000 new orders (via Reuters).

Tesla Q2 2019

The full text of the email says:

From: Elon Musk Subject: Exciting Goal! Date: Wed 5/22/2019 10:45 PM To: Everybody As of yesterday, we had over 50,000 net new orders for this quarter. Based on current trends, we have a good chance of exceeding the record 90,700 deliveries of Q4 last year and making this the highest deliveries/sales quarter in Tesla history! In order to achieve this, we need sustained output of 1,000 Model 3’s per day. Almost all parts of the Model 3 production system have exceeded 1000 units on multiple days (congratulations!!) and we’ve averaged about 900/day this week, so we’re only about 10% away from 7000/week. If we rally hard, we can do it! Thanks for your great work, Elon​

The Model 3 sedan is the one expected to help Tesla get more sustainable profits. It can be delivered to customers all over the world. The company faces challenges however. Tesla is trying to launch production in China, change its U.S. retail and service operations, and create new models like the Model Y SUV and a commercial Semi.

