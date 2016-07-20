SpaceX's 4 Hour Video of Starman's Voyage to Mars

SpaceX posted the four hour stream of Starman’s initial voyage into space, and it’s super cool. Starman is the name of the dummy SpaceX plopped into the driver’s seat of the Tesla Roadster it sent to Mars. Because [Elon Musk]. This was all part of the maiden launch of Space X’s Falcon Heavy rocket earlier this week. According to Space.com, SpaceX expected the battery on the streaming camera to work for 12 hours, but it crapped out after four. And those four hours are pretty darned cool—Flat Earthers may find the whole thing particularly enlightening. Check it out!

Verne Troyer's Tesla Unboxing Video is Even Better than You Think

Getting a new car is pretty cool, and if it’s a Tesla, even more so. If it’s Verne Troyer getting a new Tesla it’s cool with a double dose of awesome. Verne is an actor who is well known for is role as Mini Me in the Austin Powers movies and he’s used to dealing with products that aren’t sized quite right for him. His new Tesla, however is perfect, and his unboxing video is so much fun it should be criminal.

Apple Security FUBAR or SNAFU, Bitcoin Bubble, Tesla Bubble, and Oak Island - Pop.0 ep.22

In this video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit ask whether the macOS High Sierra root access flaw indicates that Apple is FUBAR or was a simple SNAFU. They also discuss the huge spike in Bitcoin and whether or not we’re seeing a bubble. And speaking of bubbles, some Tesla critics say that company is experiencing its own. The cap the show with a look at The History Channel’s The Curse of Oak Island, and Bryan has a theory about the most recent episodes. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

Silicon Valley Company Towns and Going Deep on Tim Cook's Plans for Apple Car - ACM 414

Apple Context Machine Logo

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have made a major donation to a group helping teachers buy homes near Facebook’s headquarters. Bryan and Jeff think Silicon Valley may need to think even bigger and build some company towns. They also dive deep into Tim Cook’s Apple Car plans, including his three vectors of autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, and ride sharing services.

Citi Analyst Thinks Apple Could Buy These 7 Companies

Apple and a Big Pile of Cash

Citigroup analyst Jim Suva put together a list of seven companies Apple could buy with its vast cash hoard. The idea seems more thought exercise than anything else, prompted by Trump administration plans to reduce taxes on corporate profits earned overseas. Bryan Chaffin thinks it’s a fun thought exercise, but Apple’s likely to buy any of these companies.

Soon, You Will Be Told What To Think About Apple

AI concept

Artificial Intelligence agents started out as friendly voices that could answer some simple questions. We’re in a new phase now in which AI agents can order goods and control our home. Recently, Google tried to jump to another level when it introduced an ad into a morning briefing. We can see where this is going, and it’s not good.

Chris Lattner Refutes Claim He Left Apple Over 'Openness'

Chris Lattner

Chris Lattner, Apple’s outgoing head of developer tools, has refuted claims published by BusinessInsider that he left the company because of Apple’s focus on secrecy and closed systems. Mr. Lattner left Apple, where he was credited with heading development of Swift, for Tesla, where he will be working on self-driving cars.

Apple Loses More Key Employees, Killing Unlimited Data Plans - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-11

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo

Apple keeps losing key people to other companies, most recently Tesla. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at whether or not Apple’s employees leaving is a sign the company has lost focus, plus they have some thoughts on AT&T and Verizon pushing more customers out of unlimited data plans.

If a Black Box in Apple's Autonomous Cars Recorded Everything, Would You Care?

Autonomous car concept

One of the most important issues with the autonomous driving cars of the future is the partitioning of liability. To that end, new legislation proposed in Germany would require a data recorder to log when the car is under autonomous or driver control to aid in the assignment of responsibility. But such a box has privacy considerations. And it might be hacked. Would such a data recorder deter buyers? Could Apple overcome all this?