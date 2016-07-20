SpaceX posted the four hour stream of Starman’s initial voyage into space, and it’s super cool. Starman is the name of the dummy SpaceX plopped into the driver’s seat of the Tesla Roadster it sent to Mars. Because [Elon Musk]. This was all part of the maiden launch of Space X’s Falcon Heavy rocket earlier this week. According to Space.com, SpaceX expected the battery on the streaming camera to work for 12 hours, but it crapped out after four. And those four hours are pretty darned cool—Flat Earthers may find the whole thing particularly enlightening. Check it out!
Verne Troyer's Tesla Unboxing Video is Even Better than You Think
Getting a new car is pretty cool, and if it’s a Tesla, even more so. If it’s Verne Troyer getting a new Tesla it’s cool with a double dose of awesome. Verne is an actor who is well known for is role as Mini Me in the Austin Powers movies and he’s used to dealing with products that aren’t sized quite right for him. His new Tesla, however is perfect, and his unboxing video is so much fun it should be criminal.
Apple Security FUBAR or SNAFU, Bitcoin Bubble, Tesla Bubble, and Oak Island - Pop.0 ep.22
In this video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit ask whether the macOS High Sierra root access flaw indicates that Apple is FUBAR or was a simple SNAFU. They also discuss the huge spike in Bitcoin and whether or not we’re seeing a bubble. And speaking of bubbles, some Tesla critics say that company is experiencing its own. The cap the show with a look at The History Channel’s The Curse of Oak Island, and Bryan has a theory about the most recent episodes. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Roku Beats Up on Apple TV 4K and Loves it. Here's How
Roku is the market leader in set-top streaming boxes, and the company finds ways to continue beating up on Apple.
Former Swift Lead Developer Chris Lattner Joins Google's AI Program
You can thank Chris Lattner for Apple’s Swift programming language and soon you may be able to thank him for Google’s artificial intelligence efforts, too, because now that’s where he works.
Silicon Valley Company Towns and Going Deep on Tim Cook's Plans for Apple Car - ACM 414
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have made a major donation to a group helping teachers buy homes near Facebook’s headquarters. Bryan and Jeff think Silicon Valley may need to think even bigger and build some company towns. They also dive deep into Tim Cook’s Apple Car plans, including his three vectors of autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, and ride sharing services.
America's Smartest Business Leaders Think Trump Is Wrong on Paris Accord
Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Disney’s Bob Iger, are just three top executives who have condemned the decision.
Citi Analyst Thinks Apple Could Buy These 7 Companies
Citigroup analyst Jim Suva put together a list of seven companies Apple could buy with its vast cash hoard. The idea seems more thought exercise than anything else, prompted by Trump administration plans to reduce taxes on corporate profits earned overseas. Bryan Chaffin thinks it’s a fun thought exercise, but Apple’s likely to buy any of these companies.
Soon, You Will Be Told What To Think About Apple
Artificial Intelligence agents started out as friendly voices that could answer some simple questions. We’re in a new phase now in which AI agents can order goods and control our home. Recently, Google tried to jump to another level when it introduced an ad into a morning briefing. We can see where this is going, and it’s not good.
Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Trump's Muslim Ban 'Is Not a Policy We Support'
Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees Saturday that President Trump’s Muslim ban, “is not a policy we support.” Echoing his many previous comments on diversity, Mr. Cook said, “Apple would not exist without immigration.”
Chris Lattner Refutes Claim He Left Apple Over 'Openness'
Chris Lattner, Apple’s outgoing head of developer tools, has refuted claims published by BusinessInsider that he left the company because of Apple’s focus on secrecy and closed systems. Mr. Lattner left Apple, where he was credited with heading development of Swift, for Tesla, where he will be working on self-driving cars.
Apple Loses More Key Employees, Killing Unlimited Data Plans - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-11
Apple keeps losing key people to other companies, most recently Tesla. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at whether or not Apple’s employees leaving is a sign the company has lost focus, plus they have some thoughts on AT&T and Verizon pushing more customers out of unlimited data plans.
My Marvelous Adventure Picking Up a Pre-ordered iPhone 7
On the morning of September 16th, John Martellaro went into his local Apple store, having pre-ordered on Sep 9th, to trade-in an iPhone 6s and pick up his new iPhone 7 (black/128). The experience wasn’t what he was expecting, but it all worked out in the end.
If a Black Box in Apple's Autonomous Cars Recorded Everything, Would You Care?
One of the most important issues with the autonomous driving cars of the future is the partitioning of liability. To that end, new legislation proposed in Germany would require a data recorder to log when the car is under autonomous or driver control to aid in the assignment of responsibility. But such a box has privacy considerations. And it might be hacked. Would such a data recorder deter buyers? Could Apple overcome all this?