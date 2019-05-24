AT&T is First Carrier to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

AT&T announced Thursday that it will accept online bill payments in cryptocurrency. It became the first major U.S. mobile carrier to do so.

Payments Via BitPay

AT&T said it will accept payments via BitPay. The service facilitates payments via Bitcoin. It is used by the likes of Microsoft, Virgin, and Shopify accept cryptocurrency payments.

AT&T Customers can select BitPay as their preferred payment option via their online account or via the carrier’s app. Announcing the move, Kevin McDorman, the company’s Vice President Finance Business Operations said: