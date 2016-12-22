AT&T iPhone X BOGO For AT&T Next Customers

AT&T is offering a limited-time deal for Next customers. Buy an eligible iPhone and get US$1000 in credit that you can use to buy an iPhone X. The credit will be spread out over the course of your service agreement up to 30 months. Eligible AT&T iPhone models include iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. You have to buy it on either an AT&T Next plan (30 mos. up to $38.34/mo. for iPhone X, $31.67/mo. for iPhone 8 Plus, $28.34/mo. for iPhone 8) or AT&T Next Every Year (24 mos. of $47.92/mo. for iPhone X, $39.59/mo. for iPhone 8Plus, $35.42/mo. for iPhone 8). Further details can be found here.

Sprint and T-Mobile Plan Fewer Wireless Discounts in 2018

Sprint and T-Mobile are both planning to dial back their aggressive discounting in 2018, according to The Wall Street Journal. Both carriers—the #4 and #3 carriers in the U.S.—are prime pushers of cheaper plans, and their tactics have served as checks on pricing from Verizon and AT&T (#1 and #2, respectively). In other words, there’s a chance we’ll see higher prices across the board this year. So yay?

Check Out What AT&T Thought the Future Would Look Like in 1961

Check out this fascinating AT&T video from 1961 called Seeing the Digital Future. AT&T has published a lot of archival material to YouTube, and a friend spotted this one over the weekend. There are lots of things I find interesting about it. For one thing, remember that it’s 1961. AT&T wasn’t the AT&T of today, it was Ma Bell. It was the telephone company. It was the tech giant of its day! And while there’s a lot that misses the mark in this video, there are also some things Ma Bell got right, including the importance of computers being able to talk to each other. I also personally enjoy the 1960s special effects—in color, no less!—and wooden acting. It’s a great glimpse back at how things were, while they were trying to figure out how things would someday be.

Study Of AT&T Fiber Highlights Income Inequality and the Digital Divide

AT&T raising grandfathered iPhone unlimited data plan prices

The dark side of AT&T fiber internet is income inequality, according to a new study by UC Berkeley’s Haas Institute (via ArsTechnica). The analysis focused on fiber deployed in California, and examined neighborhoods with a higher media household income compared to neighborhoods with lower media household income. Andrew Orr tells us what the study found.

AT&T Adds Unlimited GoPhone Prepaid Data Plan

AT&T’s GoPhone prepaid phone plans just went unlimited, in a manner of speaking. The cell service provider just added a new US$60 unlimited data plan to its lineup, although it does have some limitations.

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Unlimited Data Plan Comparison

After spending years pressuring customers to give up their unlimited data plans, the cell carriers have come full circle and are offering unlimited data plans. Sorting out which carrier offers the best deal—AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon—isn’t exactly straight forward, so we ranked each based on their features. Read on to see which comes out on top.

AT&T Officially Kills Off 2G, Original iPhone Support

Farewell, 2G. AT&T officially ended 2G support on its network as of the first of the year, and it’s a safe bet almost no one noticed. Dropping 2G support means older phones like the original iPhone won’t work for phone calls any more, and it also opens wireless spectrum that’ll eventually benefit LTE.

Apple Loses More Key Employees, Killing Unlimited Data Plans - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-11

Apple keeps losing key people to other companies, most recently Tesla. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at whether or not Apple’s employees leaving is a sign the company has lost focus, plus they have some thoughts on AT&T and Verizon pushing more customers out of unlimited data plans.