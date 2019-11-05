FTC Fines AT&T $60M for Throttling Unlimited Plans

AT&T will pay the Federal Trade Commission US$60 million for throttling unlimited plans without making it clear that would happen.

$60M

Back in 2014 the FTC said that AT&T didn’t tell customers on unlimited plans that “unlimited” meant “unlimited until a certain amount of data.” Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection:

AT&T promised unlimited data—without qualification—and failed to deliver on that promise. While it seems obvious, it bears repeating that Internet providers must tell people about any restrictions on the speed or amount of data promised.

As part of the settlement, AT&T can’t make mention the speed or amount of its data plans without also mentioning restrictions on those plans. They also need to be prominent disclosures that can’t be hidden in fine print or behind URLs.

