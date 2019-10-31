AT&T Unlimited Elite Plan Gives You 100GB of Data

AT&T announced three new phone plans for customers: Unlimited Starter, Unlimited Extra, and Unlimited Elite.

Unlimited Plans

Unlimited Starter : This is the cheapest plan and replaces the current “Unlimited & More” plan. It costs US$65/mo for a single line or US$35/mo for four lines. You get unlimited calls, texts, and data but AT&T can throttle your speed at any time when the network is congested. You’re limited to SD video and you can’t use your phone as a hotspot. Available November 3.

Unlimited Extra : This plan costs US$75/mo for a single line or US$40/mo for four lines. You get 50GB of guaranteed high-speed data before throttling begins. You get up to 15GB of LTE data for a mobile hotspot per line. You're still limited to SD video. Available November 3.

Unlimited Elite : This is the most expensive plan. It costs US$85/mo for a single line and US$50/mo for four lines. You get 100GB of guaranteed high-speed data before throttling begins. You get 30GB of mobile hotspot LTE data per line. You get HD video with a free subscription to HBO. Available "in the coming weeks."

