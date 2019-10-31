ACLU Sues FBI Over Facial Recognition

The ACLU is suing the FBI over its use of secret facial recognition technology. The agency and match or request a match of Americans’ faces against database containing roughly 640 million images of adults.

The FBI has a track record of anti-Black racism, targeting people in the past like Martin Luther King, Jr. The FBI was also involved in the assassination of Fred Hampton in 1969. The ACLU’s worry is that facial recognition can be used to target minorities. Indeed, the agency recently told Congress that it “does not need to demonstrate probable cause of criminal activity before using its face surveillance technology on us.”

It’s not just the ACLU. A number of cities and states are taking action to prevent the widespread use of facial recognition. California, Massachusetts, Washington, New York, and Michigan and introduced legislation to strictly limit face recognition surveillance.

