Triggered by efforts from Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) to find out if the cryptography community supports FBI Director Christopher Wray’s calls for backdoors into encryption, four cryptography experts signed a letter repudiating those calls, and they did so in a very poignant way.
How Tim Cook and Apple Became Part of the Discussion on the Russian Investigation
Comments both critical and complimentary about Apple and Tim Cook were released in a cache of text messages released by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
This FBI Special Agent in Charge Says: 'We Heart Apple'
John Bennett, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s San Francisco office, told Forbes, “We heart Apple. They train our cops.”
FBI Agent Whines About iOS Encryption, Calling Apple 'Evil Geniuses and Jerks'
By “evil genius stuff” he of course refers to mathematics. That’s what encryption is, just a bunch of fancy math.
FBI Director Renews Calls for Magical Encryption Bypass, Doesn't Believe Experts Who Call It Impossible
Citing more than 7,700 locked devices the FBI can’t get into, Director Christopher Wray said he doesn’t believe experts who claim you can’t weaken encryption without putting everyone at risk.
Right On Cue, DOJ Says Encryption 'Surely Costs Lives'
Bryan Chaffin called this on Tuesday, and right on cue, the Trump Department of Justice is claiming that strong encryption “surely costs lives.”
Encryption Debate, Apple's Paradise Papers, iPhone X - ACM 436
The false dichotomy that we must choose between privacy and safety when it comes to encryption has once again reared its ugly head, and Bryan and Jeff discuss why that’s so dangerous. They also look at how Apple was affected by the so-called Paradise Papers, and discuss Jeff’s initial impressions of the iPhone X. For added fun, Jeff mocks Bryan for not having his iPhone X yet.
Texas Shooting Massacre Revives False Dichotomy over Privacy and Encryption
The FBI is already blaming encryption on an unspecified smartphone for not being able to get to the shooter’s data, and the call is being picked up on cable news networks even now.
ARM MacBooks, FBI Keeps its San Bernardino iPhone Secrets - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-02
Jeff Butts and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about why they don’t think Apple is going to make an ARM processor MacBook, plus they explain the ruling that says the FBI doesn’t have to reveal its San Bernardino iPhone hacking partner.
Court Says FBI Doesn't Have to Share San Bernardino iPhone Hack Details
Federal court rules the FBI gets to keeps its secrets about how it hacked into the iPhone 5C recovered from San Bernardino mass shooter Syed Farook.
Amazon's Echo Show, FBI's iPhone Hack Price Tag - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-09
Amazon unveiled its Echo Show, and it has a display. Bryan Chaffin and the Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to share their reactions to Amazon’s newest Alexa device. They also have some thoughts on the unintended confirmation that the FBI paid $900,000 for the San Bernardino iPhone hack, plus Bryan coins “I’m gonna up that up.”
FBI Paid $900K for San Bernardino iPhone Hack
The FBI refused to ever share how much it paid for the hack into San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook’s iPhone, but thanks to Senator Diane Feinstein we now know the price was US$900,000. The Senator accidentally spilled the beans during a Judiciary Committee meeting on accessing encrypted data on smartphones and personal computers.
Privacy and Encryption, HP's Push for Apple's Pro Customers - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-09
FBI Director James Comey absolute privacy doesn’t exist in the United States. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at what that means for privacy and security through encryption, plus John tells us why HP is targeting Apple’s Pro users with its new computers.
Comey's 'No Absolute Privacy in America' Statement is a Threat to Encryption
Absolute privacy doesn’t exist in the United States, according to FBI Director James Comey. He says the courts can compel us to testify about private and privileged communications, and that the government should be able to access our personal encrypted data.
Cellebrite Hacked, Reaffirming Apple's iOS No-backdoor Stance
A year ago the FBI was pushing to force Apple into making a hackable version of iOS for a terrorist investigation while claiming the code would stay secure. Now Cellebrite—the company the FBI reportedly hired to break through the iPhone’s encryption—has been hacked, validating Apple’s concerns the tools would eventually leak.
Congressional Encryption Working Group Backs Encryption, Thoughts on CES - ACM 390
The Congressional Encryption Working Group has issued a year-end report on encryption that finds weakening encryption would harm the national security interests of the United States. Bryan and Jeff discuss the implications, as well as a new request from the Turkish government asking Apple to unlock an iPhone 4s owned by an assassin. They cap the show with a preview of CES expectations.
Fake News and Snatched iPhones – TMO Daily Observations 2016-12-05
The UK police got unlocked access to a suspect’s iPhone but, unlike the FBI earlier this year, they didn’t have to ask Apple to hack it. Interestingly, though, the FBI did something very similar to the UK police a few years ago. Listen to hear more. Then it’s on to how Apple might just be our last hope to save the integrity of the internet. John Martellaro explains!
Get Ready for the FBI's New Encryption Back Door Push
The FBI’s fight for government mandated backdoors into our encrypted data and devices is far from over, and Director James Comey says he plans to bring that back to the forefront next year. Mr. Comey says it’s time for an “adult conversation” on the topic, and that law enforcement needs an easy way to access our private data for criminal investigations.