Security Friday: Actually Some Good News – TMO Daily Observations 2022-02-18

Kelly Guimont

@verso
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download Audio

Andrew Orr and Kelly Guimont discuss the Security Friday news of the week including deepfake scams and nefarious AirTag schemes.

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Sponsors

Nomad makes ultra rugged minimalist tools for the 21st century Nomad, including cases and bands for your Apple gear. Get yours at NomadGoods.com/TDO today!

Show Notes

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.