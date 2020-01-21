Apple and the FBI – TMO Daily Observations 2020-01-21

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s decision not to encrypt backups, and what data Apple can share.

Apple and the FBI

2:25 PM Jan. 21st, 2020 | 00:21:49

