It’s the first time Apple has not hosted those keys outside the U.S., and while Apple says those keys are in a secure location and remain under Apple’s control, it’s a slippery slope.
Cryptography Experts Repudiate FBI Director Chris Wray's Call for Backdoor Encryption Access
Triggered by efforts from Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) to find out if the cryptography community supports FBI Director Christopher Wray’s calls for backdoors into encryption, four cryptography experts signed a letter repudiating those calls, and they did so in a very poignant way.
How Tim Cook and Apple Became Part of the Discussion on the Russian Investigation
Comments both critical and complimentary about Apple and Tim Cook were released in a cache of text messages released by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
This FBI Special Agent in Charge Says: 'We Heart Apple'
John Bennett, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s San Francisco office, told Forbes, “We heart Apple. They train our cops.”
FBI Director Renews Calls for Magical Encryption Bypass, Doesn't Believe Experts Who Call It Impossible
Citing more than 7,700 locked devices the FBI can’t get into, Director Christopher Wray said he doesn’t believe experts who claim you can’t weaken encryption without putting everyone at risk.
Private Cloud Storage App Tresorit Releases First Transparency Report
It covers everything from the day of incorporation in 2013 to November 30, 2017.
iPhone Privacy for the Paranoid: What You Can Do
Concerned about your privacy on the web? You should be. There is an entire industry that involves tracking people, collecting data about them, and selling it to the highest bidder.
Frothy Rants about Encryption and Net Neutrality, Plus Apple's AR Goggles - ACM 348
A listener sparks an intense rant from Bryan and Jeff about encryption and passcode-attempt-based device wipes, and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai gets them going on Net Neutrality. They cap the show with the observation that Apple’s AR goggle project appears to be back on.
Hacking Face ID, DOJ Still Hates Encryption - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-13
Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at a report from a security company that hacked the iPhone X Face ID, plus they discuss the DOJ’s new push for encryption back doors.
Right On Cue, DOJ Says Encryption 'Surely Costs Lives'
Bryan Chaffin called this on Tuesday, and right on cue, the Trump Department of Justice is claiming that strong encryption “surely costs lives.”
Encryption Debate, Apple's Paradise Papers, iPhone X - ACM 436
The false dichotomy that we must choose between privacy and safety when it comes to encryption has once again reared its ugly head, and Bryan and Jeff discuss why that’s so dangerous. They also look at how Apple was affected by the so-called Paradise Papers, and discuss Jeff’s initial impressions of the iPhone X. For added fun, Jeff mocks Bryan for not having his iPhone X yet.
Texas Shooting Massacre Revives False Dichotomy over Privacy and Encryption
The FBI is already blaming encryption on an unspecified smartphone for not being able to get to the shooter’s data, and the call is being picked up on cable news networks even now.
Review: PGP Encryption Comes to iOS With Canary Mail
There are features for advanced users who may already have a PGP key set up, and beginners who just want it handled automatically.
Apple Gets More Transparent with Privacy Information
Apple has updated its privacy page with new information and product images. First launched in 2015, Apple shares how the company manages the privacy of its customers.
New Apple Watch Workouts, NSA's Stylometry Identification System - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-29
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about new Apple Watch workout types hidden in iOS 11, plus they share their thoughts on the NSA using stylometry to identify people.
I Just Got into iCloud Keychain on my iPad Air With Phone Breaker
Phone Breaker allows anyone with login information to extract data from iPhones and iPads that was previously considered inaccessible.
10% of the Internet Is Encrypted with Lava Lamps
Bryan Chaffin loves Lava Lamps and used to own a half dozen of them, but who knew they could be one of the keys to encryption?
Apple's Secure Enclave Encryption Key Revealed, Apple Music Content Investment - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-18
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to sort out the news that the encryption key for the iPhone and iPad Secure Enclave has been released on the internet, and they also look at Apple’s US$1 billion investment in original programming for Apple Music.
Why WebCrypto Encryption Matters: Apple's Argument for Ditching Older Methods
You’ll be astonished at the improvements a native way of encrypting things can make.
Why Politicians Think an iPhone Backdoor is Essential
When politicians propose that Apple build a backdoor into the iPhone for law enforcement, we write off their idea as ill-informed. So why do they persist?