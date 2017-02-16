Apple Using PrimeSense Tech for iPhone 8 3D Front Facing Camera

iPhone 8 to get bigger battery and wireless charging

iPhone 8 rumors are pretty much a daily thing now and the latest says the smartphone’s front facing camera will include 3D sensing for facial recognition. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors the camera system will be “revolutionary” thanks to the motion tracking and depth-sensing technology it scored from PrimeSense.

Apple's Facial Recognition Plans, the AI Race - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-20

Apple buying RealFace has people talking even more about using facial recognition to unlock our iPhones. John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s potential plans and what they think the company has in store for facial recognition technology. They also look at Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa and the race for mainstream artificial intelligence.

Apple Buys RealFace, but that Doesn't Mean We're Unlocking iPhones with Our Face Yet

Apple may use iris scanning in the iPhone 8

Apple added another facial recognition company to its stable. This time it’s RealFace, the company behind the photo picker app Pickeez. Reports speculate Apple bought the company so it can jump into using facial recognition instead of Touch ID to unlock our iPhones. That may be Apple’s long-term plan, but don’t count on Touch ID going away any time soon.

iPhone 8: Goodbye Home Button, Hello Function Area

iPhone 8 Home button may be replaced with on-screen function area and facial recognition

The latest in the steady stream of iPhone 8 reports says the familiar Home button with Touch ID is going away and in its place we’ll get the Function Area. That’s fancy talk for a space at the bottom of the iPhone screen for a row of virtual buttons.

iPhone 8 Biometric Sensors, FCC and Smartphone Radio Chips - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-17

New reports say Apple won’t include a Home button on the iPhone 8 this fall. Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to look at what that means for Touch ID and biometric authentication on the new phone, plus they offer up their thoughts on an FCC request for smartphone makers to enable the FM radio chips in smartphones.

iPhone 8 and 3D: It's About Facial Recognition, not AR

Facial recognition

There’s plenty of speculation about what new technology will come with the iPhone 8. Do recent trademark filings mean it will use an iris scanner instead of Touch ID? What about augmented reality; will that be the hottest new feature to arrive in Apple’s mobile phone? Or are all of these rumors completely off base, and the plan is actually for the iPhone 8 to unlock your phone based on how well it can recognize your face? Jeff Butts digs deep into the science and the rumors, and offers his take on the matter.