iPhone X: Face ID Works with Sunglasses
If you’re worried about Face ID failing when you try to unlock your iPhone X because you’re wearing sunglasses, don’t be.
Here's How to Temporarily Disable Face ID
Want to temporarily disable Face ID on the iPhone X? Read on to learn how.
iPhone 8 Facial Recognition and Home Button Replacement Gestures - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-22
Dave Hamilton and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to discuss a report claiming the iPhone 8 will have facial recognition that’s nearly instantaneous, plus they share their thoughts on videos in iOS 11 showing gestures that replace some Home button functionality.
More Details on iPhone 8 Facial Recognition Emerge
We already suspect the iPhone 8 facial recognition system will use infrared, but now we have reason to believe it’ll be lightning fast, too.
Smart 4K/UHD TVs Could Stop Apple TV Growth Cold
As 4K/UHD TVs become more and more popular, makers of Smart TVs need to add features to appeal to customers and reap decent profits. How will Apple TV be affected?
Report Says Apple Has Only Weeks Left to Solve iPhone 8 Touch ID Issues
Apple needs to sort out its iPhone 8 Touch ID issues before August to order fingerprint sensor chips in time for this fall’s launch.
Apple's iPhone 8/Touch ID Worries Prey on Our Fears. Fear Not
As the Apple supply chain meters out bits of Touch ID intel for the iPhone 8, there has been much distress about whether Apple has backed itself into a corner and will disappoint users.
iPhone 8 Face Scanning, Building a Hackintosh, High Sierra Beta – ACM 418
Bryan is out on vacation so Jeff Butts joins Jeff Gamet to talk about reports saying the iPhone 8 will ditch Touch ID for facial recognition, building a hackintosh, and macOS High Sierra beta experiences.
Report: Facial Recognition to Replace Touch ID on iPhone 8
The new feature would use 3D cameras to nearly instantly unlock your iPhone and is said to be even more secure than Touch ID.
Apple’s Privacy is a Feature, Not a Hangup
Privacy is a feature, not an inconvenience, and Apple’s choice to make that a priority is one of Apple Music’s strengths.
Apple Using PrimeSense Tech for iPhone 8 3D Front Facing Camera
iPhone 8 rumors are pretty much a daily thing now and the latest says the smartphone’s front facing camera will include 3D sensing for facial recognition. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors the camera system will be “revolutionary” thanks to the motion tracking and depth-sensing technology it scored from PrimeSense.
Apple's Facial Recognition Plans, the AI Race - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-20
Apple buying RealFace has people talking even more about using facial recognition to unlock our iPhones. John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s potential plans and what they think the company has in store for facial recognition technology. They also look at Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa and the race for mainstream artificial intelligence.
Apple Buys RealFace, but that Doesn't Mean We're Unlocking iPhones with Our Face Yet
Apple added another facial recognition company to its stable. This time it’s RealFace, the company behind the photo picker app Pickeez. Reports speculate Apple bought the company so it can jump into using facial recognition instead of Touch ID to unlock our iPhones. That may be Apple’s long-term plan, but don’t count on Touch ID going away any time soon.
iPhone 8: Goodbye Home Button, Hello Function Area
The latest in the steady stream of iPhone 8 reports says the familiar Home button with Touch ID is going away and in its place we’ll get the Function Area. That’s fancy talk for a space at the bottom of the iPhone screen for a row of virtual buttons.
iPhone 8 Biometric Sensors, FCC and Smartphone Radio Chips - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-17
New reports say Apple won’t include a Home button on the iPhone 8 this fall. Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to look at what that means for Touch ID and biometric authentication on the new phone, plus they offer up their thoughts on an FCC request for smartphone makers to enable the FM radio chips in smartphones.
iPhone 8 and 3D: It's About Facial Recognition, not AR
There’s plenty of speculation about what new technology will come with the iPhone 8. Do recent trademark filings mean it will use an iris scanner instead of Touch ID? What about augmented reality; will that be the hottest new feature to arrive in Apple’s mobile phone? Or are all of these rumors completely off base, and the plan is actually for the iPhone 8 to unlock your phone based on how well it can recognize your face? Jeff Butts digs deep into the science and the rumors, and offers his take on the matter.