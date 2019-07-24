Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont for a discussion of an Apple “headset” patent and Google’s offer to buy facial data.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple Headset Patent, Google Buying Facial Data
Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont for a discussion of an Apple “headset” patent and Google’s offer to buy facial data.
Sponsors
OmniFocus is a professional to-do list manager that helps you, as its tagline says, Accomplish More Every Day. OmniFocus remembers everything for you, makes planning and reviewing easy, and helps you finish projects on time with reminders based on due dates, locations, and more. Download your free trial at OmniFocus.com.