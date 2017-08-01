Bryan Chaffin, along with Adam Christianson from the Maccast, join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple using Google’s servers to store our iCloud data, plus the media’s reaction to the years-old news.
Google Brings Its 'ARCore' to 100 Million Android Devices
This is essentially Google’s answer to Apple’s ARKit, and Bryan Chaffin can’t help but think it illustrates Apple’s advantage and Google’s disadvantages in the smartphone business.
The Spotify Platform Problem, Tim Cook Insights, and Apple TV Gaming - ACM 450
Bryan and Jeff talk about the Spotify Platform problem and the problems facing any independent music streaming service. They also talk about the things they learned from Tim Cook’s interview with Fast Company, and whether or not Apple is signaling a bigger play in Apple TV gaming.
Spotify May Turn to Hardware to Solve Its Platform Problem
Spotify appears to be turning to hardware to solve what Bryan Chaffin calls the Spotify platform problem, and it may be turning to hardware to solve it.
Inside Apple's Shareholder Meeting, Profiling Hypocrisy, and HomePod Isn't a Wiretap - ACM 449
Bryan and Jeff go inside Apple’s annual shareholder meeting, and talk about the things that seemed to get Tim Cook excited. A listener also calls them out for being hypocrites on ad profiling, and they talk about how Apple’s new HomePod isn’t a home wiretap.
Can Social Media Be Humane, Smartwatch Diabetes Detection, and Nice Apple Content - ACM 448
Can social media be “humane,” or is the push for addictive platforms just par for the course? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss The Center for Humane Technology’s push for reform. They also talk about Cardiogram’s ability to detect diabetes from Apple Watch activity data, and they talk about Apple’s penchant for avoiding dark and edgy content.
DOJ/SEC Investigate Throttlegate, Facebook Google Doom, New Macs in 2018 - ACM 447
The DOJ and the SEC are investigating Apple’s Throttlegate controversy, and Bryan and Jeff think it won’t go well for Apple. They also talk about Facebook, Google, and social media, and recent comments from philanthropist and political activist George Soros predicting their demise. They close the show with the implications of rumors that say Apple has three Macs coming out this year with Apple coprocessors.
Apple Admits Video Platform Defeat to YouTube
By launching another YouTube channel, Apple is admitting it is still behind in the video game.
Brit Class Action Could Net $600 per iPhone User from Google
A British suit is seeking damages from Google for illegally collecting (and profiting from) data from iPhone users.
Ajit Pai and the FCC Will Dismantle Net Neutrality, Damage Internet, Speech and Commerce
In a feat of willful ignorance or outright deceit, Mr. Pai believes that free market competition can keep the Internet open when there is no competition.
A New, Unforeseen Threat to Apple Appears
It used to be that in a fairly low-noise tech community, Apple’s quality products were greatly appreciated. That tradition seems under attack by new social forces.
Google Pixel 2 XL Reviewers Reporting Screen Burn-In Problems
Multiple people have reported it, including AndroidCentral and The Verge, and it could indicate a significant problem for Google.
Google Finds a Workaround for Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention
Google is deploying a change in its AdWords service that obeys Apple’s rules, while still allowing online advertisers to track conversion rates.
Greenpeace Says Samsung Should Copy Apple's Environmental Initiatives
The report simultaneously praises Apple’s efforts on green energy (which it graded an A), while shaming Samsung for its dismal efforts to be environmentally responsible.
iOS: How to Add Shared Google Calendars on Your iPhone
It’s possible to add shared Google calendars in Apple’s Calendars app too. You don’t need Google’s Calendar app. Here’s how to do it.
Fake Story that Google Bought Apple for $9 Billion Briefly Published by Dow Jones
The news sent shares of $AAPL up as trading bots reacted to the news without being able to tell it was fake.
Google Has Finally Realized That Hardware is Sexy. But ...
Google’s latest hardware offerings suggest that the company has finally figured out something important. Almost.
We Are the Surveillance State
For years, civil libertarians have fretted and worried about the eyes of the state encroaching on our privacy, but it turns out that we, the people, have opted to surveil ourselves.
Former Swift Lead Developer Chris Lattner Joins Google's AI Program
You can thank Chris Lattner for Apple’s Swift programming language and soon you may be able to thank him for Google’s artificial intelligence efforts, too, because now that’s where he works.
Apple, Google Block Binary Trading Apps Over Scams
Apple and Google just pulled 330 hundred binary option financial trading apps from their app stores after discovering they were scams.