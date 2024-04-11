Google Photos Is Bringing Magic Editor to iPhones & iPads Soon

This year seems lucky for iPhone users with a bunch of AI features prepping to debut with iOS 18, and now Google has announced that it will bring its latest AI-powered photo editing to all Google Photos iOS users, for no extra cost. Per the announcement, Google is making it available across Android and iOS devices, starting May 15. Earlier, it was exclusive to Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Google One subscribers.

Speaking of the Magic Editor, it comes as an AI-powered photo editor with some cool features. It uses smart AI to do tricky things with your photos, like filling in missing parts, moving things around, and changing backgrounds. It’s far ahead of the iPhone’s native photo editor which has filters, cropping, rotating, editing Portrait Mode, or some hue balances.

With these features, you can quickly change boring skies, remove unwanted things in the background, or move subjects around in your photos. Earlier, editing seemed hectic and required programs such as Adobe Photoshop, but now anyone can do it easily with the Magic Editor. However, Best Take will remain exclusive to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

On top of that, one of the best features that Magic Editor packs in is the Magic Editor, which lets you erase parts of a picture with a few taps, and anyone can try this. But there’s a catch. Once the update rolls out, starting May 15, iPhone users can use Google Photo’s Magic Editor for free for up to ten times a month.

That said, iPhones and iPads running iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 or later, and a minimum of 3GB RAM is required to run Google Photos’ Magic Editor, and the app is free to download on iPhones and iPads from the App Store. I’m equally excited to try the Magic Editor as soon as it’s available for iPhones.

