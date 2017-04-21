Computers are good a generating speech, parsing human speech and minimally translating text. But when will it feel like there’s genuine, human intelligence on the computer’s part?
Apple Hires Michael Abbot, former Twitter VP of Engineering
Apple has reportedly hired Michael Abbott, former vice president of engineering for Twitter and venture capitalist.
CES 2018 Trends and Unveiled Cool Products - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-08
Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet CES 2018 in Las Vegas to talk about technology trends and share some of the interesting products they saw at CES Unveiled.
Meltdown and Spectre Flaws — What They Are and What to Do
The hot topic this week has been the CPU architecture flaws called Meltdown and Spectre. What are they, and what should users do?
Shhh...Apple is Patenting a Way for Siri to Whisper
Siri may be a little more private in the future thanks to an Apple patent filing that describes how the artificial intelligence voice assistant could whisper.
Pixelmator Pro Launches with Non-destructive Editing, Machine Learning Tools, More
Pixelmator Pro for the Mac hit Apple’s App Store on Wednesday with features like non-destructive editing, machine learning assisted tools, and more.
Apple Needs a Smarter Way to Encourage macOS Upgrades
Currently, it’s a just a simple notification out of the blue and strong nudge for the user to upgrade macOS, but the OS needs to be smarter in its approach.
With iPhone X Shipping, the Competition Can Just Throw in the Towel
From every quarter, details are emerging about the amazing nature of the iPhone X.
Apple's Move Into Original TV Programming Will Radically Change the Whole Company
Apple has made big changes over the years, but perhaps none so much as its engagement in original TV entertainment.
Apple's Siri Provides Clues About Whether Robots Will Put Us All Out of Work
Siri is our first exposure to artificial intelligence and may tell us something about whether AIs and robots will put us all out of work.
Former Swift Lead Developer Chris Lattner Joins Google's AI Program
You can thank Chris Lattner for Apple’s Swift programming language and soon you may be able to thank him for Google’s artificial intelligence efforts, too, because now that’s where he works.
Smart 4K/UHD TVs Could Stop Apple TV Growth Cold
As 4K/UHD TVs become more and more popular, makers of Smart TVs need to add features to appeal to customers and reap decent profits. How will Apple TV be affected?
All of a Sudden, I Want All of Apple's New Hardware
Apple was drifting with its hardware, being all glaikit with us. But now I’m hungry for all the new hardware.
Apple Could Own Device-Centric AI with Custom Chip
Such a chip could give Apple a significant leg up deploying artificial intelligence, and if it succeeds, few of its competitors could respond.
Trusting Siri, Apple's Diabetes Wristband - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-19
In machines we trust, or maybe not. John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about how people may perceive the information artificial intelligence systems like Siri will give us as they get smarter. They also have some thoughts on Apple’s potential impact on the medical industry.
As Siri Gets Smarter, How Will We Learn to Trust It?
Serious work, driven by competition, is being done to develop Siri as a better artificial intelligence. Pioneering work is being done on how Siri, in the future, will assess the accuracy of its information. When the human-machine conversation gets really sophisticated, will Siri be able to judge its own authoritativeness? Will we?
Siri the Cyber Security Guard - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-17
As artificial intelligence systems improve, voice assistants like Siri make take a more active role in protecting our computers and our online activity. John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to look at how Siri may play a bigger part in our personal cyber security, and whether or not that’s something we want.
Here’s How Siri Could Become Your AI Cyber Nanny
The internet has turned into the Wild, Wild West. People are exposed to threats daily, but help is often far away in time and space. But, like the old American Wild, Wild West times and technology change. It’s high time our leading tech companies like Apple and Microsoft put artificial intelligence to work truly protecting us. That’s the noblest cause for advanced technology right now.
A Glimpse Into Microsoft's Future
Microsoft is a changed company under CEO Satya Nadella. We’re not the first ones to notice. This change has manifested itself in several ways, most notably the willingness to provide solutions on whatever platform the customer wants to work with. More exciting, however, is how people interact with their computers. This week, John points us an article that reveals Microsoft’s important new thinking about the human-machine interface.
Apple and Others Will Build AIs That Will be Hard to Challenge
What happens when AI machine learning becomes so sophisticated and inscrutable that humans can no longer understand how an AI came to a decision? AI processes will go far beyond simple structured code that can be debugged and audited. Will we just shrug and accept? John maps out the major issues with advanced AIs.